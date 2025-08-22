Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 12 Fame Saba Khan Gets Married To Nawab In Intimate Wedding, See Pics

Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan has tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jodhpur.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan has tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jodhpur.

She married Waseem Nawab, a businessman from Jodhpur who belongs to a Nawab family with a rich cultural legacy.

1/8
The wedding was a private affair, attended only by close family members and loved ones.
The wedding was a private affair, attended only by close family members and loved ones.
2/8
Saba’s sister, Somi Khan, who also participated in Bigg Boss 12, made headlines earlier this year after marrying Adil Khan.
Saba’s sister, Somi Khan, who also participated in Bigg Boss 12, made headlines earlier this year after marrying Adil Khan.
3/8
Saba shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and faith.
Saba shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and faith.
4/8
In her post, she wrote about embracing the blessings of her Nikah journey and thanked fans for their support and prayers.
In her post, she wrote about embracing the blessings of her Nikah journey and thanked fans for their support and prayers.
5/8
The comment section of her post was flooded with congratulatory wishes, love, and blessings from fans and well-wishers.
The comment section of her post was flooded with congratulatory wishes, love, and blessings from fans and well-wishers.
6/8
Talking about marriage, Saba said it marks a new chapter but does not mean she will step away from her dreams.
Talking about marriage, Saba said it marks a new chapter but does not mean she will step away from her dreams.
7/8
She expressed her desire to continue working in the entertainment industry while also growing her business ventures.
She expressed her desire to continue working in the entertainment industry while also growing her business ventures.
8/8
Saba and Somi entered Bigg Boss 12 as contestants from the commoners group and impressed audiences, with Somi recently announcing her pregnancy.
Saba and Somi entered Bigg Boss 12 as contestants from the commoners group and impressed audiences, with Somi recently announcing her pregnancy.
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
Embed widget