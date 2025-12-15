Lionel Messi Meets Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty’s Children During GOAT India Tour In Mumbai

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour created unforgettable memories in Mumbai, not just for fans packed into the stadium but also for several Bollywood celebrities and their families. The meet-and-greet at the iconic Wankhede Stadium turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for star kids who got the rare chance to interact with the World Cup-winning footballer.

Shahid Kapoor’s Children Steal the Spotlight

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor arrived at the Wankhede Stadium accompanied by his children, Misha and Zain, for the much-anticipated interaction with Lionel Messi. While the actor chose to remain in the background, it was his kids who enjoyed the limelight, posing enthusiastically with the football legend.

The special moment was later shared on social media by Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput. Posting pictures of Misha and Zain with Messi on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Now you are a GOAT dad,” capturing the excitement and joy surrounding the family’s memorable encounter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

Shilpa Shetty and Viaan’s Dream Come True

Actor Shilpa Shetty also attended the event with her son Viaan, who appeared thrilled after meeting his sporting idol. The mother-son duo were seen leaving the stadium smiling, reflecting the excitement of the occasion.

Speaking to the media stationed outside the venue, Shilpa shared her reaction to the experience, saying, “It was very nice. Iska toh dream poora ho gaya (His dream has been fulfilled).” Her words echoed the emotions of many young fans who regard Messi as a global sporting hero.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Family Moment with Messi

Adding to the star-studded gathering, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family posed with Messi, but it was Jeh who stole hearts. The toddler reportedly refused to leave Messi’s side after the photographs were taken, amusing fans and onlookers alike. Kareena eventually had to gently pull him away to allow others their moment with the football icon.

Inside Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour

Messi arrived in Mumbai on December 14 as part of his much-talked-about GOAT India Tour. The visit followed a disappointing fan interaction in Kolkata and a successful meet-and-greet in Hyderabad. Mumbai marked the third stop of his tour, with thousands of fans turning up to catch a glimpse of the football great.

The final leg of Messi’s India visit is scheduled for December 15 in Delhi, where he will meet fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Reports also suggest that the Argentine legend is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his time in the national capital, bringing his India tour to a high-profile conclusion.