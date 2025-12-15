Pen Scratch, VIP Grabbing, Selfie-Obsessed Cops: What Forced Messi's Kolkata Exit?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPen Scratch, VIP Grabbing, Selfie-Obsessed Cops: What Forced Messi's Kolkata Exit?

The report said police personnel, politicians and organisers repeatedly sought selfies with the Argentine star, failing to maintain basic crowd control.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated four-city tour of India took a dramatic turn after a chaotic start in Kolkata on Saturday, prompting serious security concerns.

According to a Times of India report published on Monday, Messi and his entourage felt a “serious threat” soon after arriving at the Salt Lake Stadium, where security arrangements were found to be inadequate.

Selfie Obsession, VIP Overcrowding

The report said police personnel, politicians and organisers repeatedly sought selfies with the Argentine star, failing to maintain basic crowd control. VIP passes were allegedly distributed freely among politicians, organisers and their extended families, leading to congestion around the footballer. One VIP pass holder was reportedly seen “clutching Messi’s hand for a selfie” as he attempted to acknowledge the 60,000-strong crowd.

Pen Scratch Incident Sparks Exit Decision

Messi’s team grew increasingly alarmed after a member of the crowd persistently sought an autograph, during which a pen scratched the footballer’s body. Following the incident, the World Cup winner reportedly told organiser Satadru Dutta, now in police custody for mismanagement, that he wanted to leave the stadium.

Arrival Turns Chaotic Within Minutes

Messi, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, arrived at the venue around 11:30 AM and was initially welcomed by former India footballers Mehtab Hossain and Dipendu Biswas. While Messi appeared cheerful at first, the situation quickly deteriorated as politicians and even police officers began pushing for photographs.

“Some selfie seekers began pushing and shoving him in a shocking manner,” a witness told The Times of India, adding that Messi appeared visibly uncomfortable despite trying to remain composed.

‘Vida’ Warning and Swift Departure

As Messi moved towards the VIP gallery, a woman rushed towards him for an autograph, triggering a brief crush. “I heard his manager say ‘vida’ (Spanish for ‘life’). That’s when I realised Messi’s team sensed a serious threat to his safety and wanted to leave,” the witness said.

Messi exited the stadium within just 22 minutes of arrival.

Fan Fury and Stadium Damage

The abrupt departure left thousands of fans, many of whom had paid substantial sums for tickets, angry and disappointed after failing to catch even a glimpse of the football icon. Following Messi’s exit, unrest broke out, with vandalism reported at the venue. The damage has been estimated at Rs 2.5 crore.

The Kolkata episode cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory moment for Indian football fans, forcing organisers and authorities to reassess security arrangements for the remainder of Messi’s tour.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
