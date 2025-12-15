Over 100 Flights Cancelled As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility In Delhi; Advisories Issued: Check Full List
The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in Delhi stood at a ‘severe’ 454 at 7:05 AM, according to data available on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.
More than 100 flights were cancelled and several others faced delays on Monday due to reduced visibility amid dense smog in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Various airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories to inform the flyers about possible disruptions and cancellations as the city continued to choke.
Full List Of Air India Flights Cancelled Today
In a post on X, Air India announced that the flight operations for all airlines were hit amid poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning. The airline's travel advisory further stated it was monitoring the conditions closely and that flights were cancelled due to safety reasons.
"We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for our guests, some flights have been cancelled. We understand this may cause inconvenience, and our ground teams across airports are working round the clock to assist and support you," the advisory noted.
Air India Flights cancelled so far:
•AI2767 / 2768
•AI1787 / 1872
•AI1721 / 1837
•AI1701 / 1806
•AI1725 / 1860
•AI1745 / 1890
•AI1797 / 1838
•AI1703 / 1884
•AI2653 / 2808
•AI2469 / 2470
•AI1737 / 1820
•AI1719 / 1844
•AI1785 / 1851
•AI2495 / 2496
•AI1715 / 1816
•AI3313 / 3314
•AI881 / 882
•AI2465 / 2880
•AI866
Multiple IndiGo Flights Cancelled; Check Full List
IndiGo Airlines on Monday issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible flight cancellations due to dense fog in Delhi. Following this, multiple flight cancellations were reported due to the dense smog blanket.
In a post on the social media platform X, IndiGo informed passengers about the potential impact on flight operations due to prevailing weather conditions. "Travel Advisory...Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport."
The latest advisory issued by IndiGo stated that the "flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day." It also said that the impacted customers are being informed in advance via WhatsApp, and email.
Full list of cancelled flights:
|S. No.
|Flight No.
|Route
|Date
|1
|6E 497
|PNQ – VNS
|16 Dec 2025
|2
|6E 7485
|DEL – DHM
|15 Dec 2025
|3
|6E 7486
|DHM – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|4
|6E 962
|HYD – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|5
|6E 185
|BLR – VNS
|15 Dec 2025
|6
|6E 963
|DEL – HYD
|15 Dec 2025
|7
|6E 2658
|DEL – VNS
|15 Dec 2025
|8
|6E 6547
|DEL – JLR
|15 Dec 2025
|9
|6E 2762
|DEL – MAA
|15 Dec 2025
|10
|6E 6365
|BHO – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|11
|6E 6364
|DEL – BHO
|15 Dec 2025
|12
|6E 6548
|JLR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|13
|6E 6818
|MAA – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|14
|6E 2379
|DEL – HJR
|15 Dec 2025
|15
|6E 2083
|HJR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|16
|6E 2235
|DEL – VNS
|15 Dec 2025
|17
|6E 2044
|DEL – SXR
|15 Dec 2025
|18
|6E 2044
|SXR – IXJ
|15 Dec 2025
|19
|6E 2044
|IXJ – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|20
|6E 2010
|IDR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|21
|6E 6589
|DEL – GWL
|15 Dec 2025
|22
|6E 6590
|GWL – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|23
|6E 2342
|DEL – IDR
|15 Dec 2025
|24
|6E 485
|CCU – IXA
|15 Dec 2025
|25
|6E 961
|IXA – CCU
|15 Dec 2025
|26
|6E 2154
|GAU – IXA
|15 Dec 2025
|27
|6E 491
|IXA – CCU
|15 Dec 2025
|28
|6E 7324
|DEL – PGH
|15 Dec 2025
|29
|6E 7157
|PGH – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|30
|6E 6577
|IDR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|31
|6E 6576
|DEL – IDR
|15 Dec 2025
|32
|6E 6672
|CJB – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|33
|6E 6635
|DEL – ISK
|15 Dec 2025
|34
|6E 5164
|BDQ – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|35
|6E 6636
|ISK – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|36
|6E 6760
|DGH – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|37
|6E 6759
|DEL – DGH
|15 Dec 2025
|38
|6E 5008
|DEL – PAT
|15 Dec 2025
|39
|6E 5188
|ATQ – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|40
|6E 5131
|DEL – BDQ
|15 Dec 2025
|41
|6E 2280
|DEL – ATQ
|15 Dec 2025
|42
|6E 912
|DEL – CJB
|15 Dec 2025
|43
|6E 760
|IXC – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|44
|6E 2309
|PAT – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|45
|6E 2293
|DEL – IXJ
|15 Dec 2025
|46
|6E 2527
|IXJ – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|47
|6E 759
|DEL – IXC
|15 Dec 2025
|48
|6E 6720
|GAU – IXS
|15 Dec 2025
|49
|6E 930
|IXS – GAU
|15 Dec 2025
|50
|6E 2158
|KNU – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|51
|6E 2230
|DEL – KNU
|15 Dec 2025
|52
|6E 6902
|PAT – IXR
|15 Dec 2025
|53
|6E 2379
|HJR – VNS
|15 Dec 2025
|54
|6E 925
|IXR – PAT
|15 Dec 2025
|55
|6E 2083
|VNS – HJR
|15 Dec 2025
|56
|6E 6571
|DEL – IXL
|15 Dec 2025
|57
|6E 2584
|IXL – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|58
|6E 291
|IXL – IXJ
|15 Dec 2025
|59
|6E 293
|IXJ – IXL
|15 Dec 2025
|60
|6E 5009
|HSR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|61
|6E 5025
|DEL – HSR
|15 Dec 2025
|62
|6E 6528
|CCU – HYD
|15 Dec 2025
|63
|6E 6594
|AMD – HYD
|15 Dec 2025
|64
|6E 6907
|HYD – CCU
|15 Dec 2025
|65
|6E 6593
|HYD – AMD
|15 Dec 2025
|66
|6E 6843
|DEL – UDR
|15 Dec 2025
|67
|6E 6844
|UDR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|68
|6E 6475
|IXU – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|69
|6E 492
|STV – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|70
|6E 6474
|DEL – IXU
|15 Dec 2025
|71
|6E 6366
|DEL – STV
|15 Dec 2025
|72
|6E 158
|AJL – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|73
|6E 360
|DEL – DBR
|15 Dec 2025
|74
|6E 6492
|DEL – AJL
|15 Dec 2025
|75
|6E 370
|DBR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|76
|6E 2087
|DEL – GOP
|15 Dec 2025
|77
|6E 2270
|IXD – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|78
|6E 2425
|DEL – PAT
|15 Dec 2025
|79
|6E 2587
|PNQ – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|80
|6E 2602
|CCU – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|81
|6E 2612
|DEL – IXD
|15 Dec 2025
|82
|6E 359
|BOM – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|83
|6E 380
|DEL – CCU
|15 Dec 2025
|84
|6E 497
|PNQ – VNS
|15 Dec 2025
|85
|6E 5007
|PAT – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|86
|6E 5040
|VNS – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|87
|6E 5070
|SXR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|88
|6E 5106
|DEL – SXR
|15 Dec 2025
|89
|6E 5186
|DEL – AMD
|15 Dec 2025
|90
|6E 5315
|GOP – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|91
|6E 6051
|DEL – BOM
|15 Dec 2025
|92
|6E 613
|MAA – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|93
|6E 6188
|DEL – BLR
|15 Dec 2025
|94
|6E 6520
|DEL – BBI
|15 Dec 2025
|95
|6E 6525
|BBI – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|96
|6E 6610
|DEL – DED
|15 Dec 2025
|97
|6E 6611
|DED – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|98
|6E 6619
|DEL – NAG
|15 Dec 2025
|99
|6E 6620
|NAG – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|100
|6E 6649
|DEL – VNS
|15 Dec 2025
|101
|6E 6724
|DEL – MAA
|15 Dec 2025
|102
|6E 6725
|BLR – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|103
|6E 6790
|AMD – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|104
|6E 6857
|DEL – PNQ
|15 Dec 2025
|105
|6E 6884
|VNS – PNQ
|15 Dec 2025
|106
|6E 7156
|DEL – PGH
|15 Dec 2025
|107
|6E 7325
|PGH – DEL
|15 Dec 2025
|108
|6E 7721
|IXC – DHM
|15 Dec 2025
|109
|6E 7722
|DHM – IXC
|15 Dec 2025
Earlier, the Delhi airport issued a travel advisory for passengers on Monday morning, December 15, warning that flight operations may experience disruptions.
"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on social media platform X.