More than 100 flights were cancelled and several others faced delays on Monday due to reduced visibility amid dense smog in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Various airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories to inform the flyers about possible disruptions and cancellations as the city continued to choke.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in the national capital stood at a ‘severe’ 454 at 7:05 AM, according to data available on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.

Full List Of Air India Flights Cancelled Today

In a post on X, Air India announced that the flight operations for all airlines were hit amid poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning. The airline's travel advisory further stated it was monitoring the conditions closely and that flights were cancelled due to safety reasons.

"We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for our guests, some flights have been cancelled. We understand this may cause inconvenience, and our ground teams across airports are working round the clock to assist and support you," the advisory noted.

Air India Flights cancelled so far:



•AI2767 / 2768

•AI1787 / 1872

•AI1721 / 1837

•AI1701 / 1806

•AI1725 / 1860

•AI1745 / 1890

•AI1797 / 1838

•AI1703 / 1884

•AI2653 / 2808

•AI2469 / 2470

•AI1737 / 1820

•AI1719 / 1844

•AI1785 / 1851

•AI2495 / 2496

•AI1715 / 1816

•AI3313 / 3314

•AI881 / 882

•AI2465 / 2880

•AI866

#TravelAdvisory



Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations for all airlines. We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.



In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty… — Air India (@airindia) December 15, 2025

Multiple IndiGo Flights Cancelled; Check Full List

IndiGo Airlines on Monday issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible flight cancellations due to dense fog in Delhi. Following this, multiple flight cancellations were reported due to the dense smog blanket.



In a post on the social media platform X, IndiGo informed passengers about the potential impact on flight operations due to prevailing weather conditions. "Travel Advisory...Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport."

The latest advisory issued by IndiGo stated that the "flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day." It also said that the impacted customers are being informed in advance via WhatsApp, and email.

Travel Advisory



Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules.



Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 15, 2025

Full list of cancelled flights:

S. No. Flight No. Route Date 1 6E 497 PNQ – VNS 16 Dec 2025 2 6E 7485 DEL – DHM 15 Dec 2025 3 6E 7486 DHM – DEL 15 Dec 2025 4 6E 962 HYD – DEL 15 Dec 2025 5 6E 185 BLR – VNS 15 Dec 2025 6 6E 963 DEL – HYD 15 Dec 2025 7 6E 2658 DEL – VNS 15 Dec 2025 8 6E 6547 DEL – JLR 15 Dec 2025 9 6E 2762 DEL – MAA 15 Dec 2025 10 6E 6365 BHO – DEL 15 Dec 2025 11 6E 6364 DEL – BHO 15 Dec 2025 12 6E 6548 JLR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 13 6E 6818 MAA – DEL 15 Dec 2025 14 6E 2379 DEL – HJR 15 Dec 2025 15 6E 2083 HJR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 16 6E 2235 DEL – VNS 15 Dec 2025 17 6E 2044 DEL – SXR 15 Dec 2025 18 6E 2044 SXR – IXJ 15 Dec 2025 19 6E 2044 IXJ – DEL 15 Dec 2025 20 6E 2010 IDR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 21 6E 6589 DEL – GWL 15 Dec 2025 22 6E 6590 GWL – DEL 15 Dec 2025 23 6E 2342 DEL – IDR 15 Dec 2025 24 6E 485 CCU – IXA 15 Dec 2025 25 6E 961 IXA – CCU 15 Dec 2025 26 6E 2154 GAU – IXA 15 Dec 2025 27 6E 491 IXA – CCU 15 Dec 2025 28 6E 7324 DEL – PGH 15 Dec 2025 29 6E 7157 PGH – DEL 15 Dec 2025 30 6E 6577 IDR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 31 6E 6576 DEL – IDR 15 Dec 2025 32 6E 6672 CJB – DEL 15 Dec 2025 33 6E 6635 DEL – ISK 15 Dec 2025 34 6E 5164 BDQ – DEL 15 Dec 2025 35 6E 6636 ISK – DEL 15 Dec 2025 36 6E 6760 DGH – DEL 15 Dec 2025 37 6E 6759 DEL – DGH 15 Dec 2025 38 6E 5008 DEL – PAT 15 Dec 2025 39 6E 5188 ATQ – DEL 15 Dec 2025 40 6E 5131 DEL – BDQ 15 Dec 2025 41 6E 2280 DEL – ATQ 15 Dec 2025 42 6E 912 DEL – CJB 15 Dec 2025 43 6E 760 IXC – DEL 15 Dec 2025 44 6E 2309 PAT – DEL 15 Dec 2025 45 6E 2293 DEL – IXJ 15 Dec 2025 46 6E 2527 IXJ – DEL 15 Dec 2025 47 6E 759 DEL – IXC 15 Dec 2025 48 6E 6720 GAU – IXS 15 Dec 2025 49 6E 930 IXS – GAU 15 Dec 2025 50 6E 2158 KNU – DEL 15 Dec 2025 51 6E 2230 DEL – KNU 15 Dec 2025 52 6E 6902 PAT – IXR 15 Dec 2025 53 6E 2379 HJR – VNS 15 Dec 2025 54 6E 925 IXR – PAT 15 Dec 2025 55 6E 2083 VNS – HJR 15 Dec 2025 56 6E 6571 DEL – IXL 15 Dec 2025 57 6E 2584 IXL – DEL 15 Dec 2025 58 6E 291 IXL – IXJ 15 Dec 2025 59 6E 293 IXJ – IXL 15 Dec 2025 60 6E 5009 HSR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 61 6E 5025 DEL – HSR 15 Dec 2025 62 6E 6528 CCU – HYD 15 Dec 2025 63 6E 6594 AMD – HYD 15 Dec 2025 64 6E 6907 HYD – CCU 15 Dec 2025 65 6E 6593 HYD – AMD 15 Dec 2025 66 6E 6843 DEL – UDR 15 Dec 2025 67 6E 6844 UDR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 68 6E 6475 IXU – DEL 15 Dec 2025 69 6E 492 STV – DEL 15 Dec 2025 70 6E 6474 DEL – IXU 15 Dec 2025 71 6E 6366 DEL – STV 15 Dec 2025 72 6E 158 AJL – DEL 15 Dec 2025 73 6E 360 DEL – DBR 15 Dec 2025 74 6E 6492 DEL – AJL 15 Dec 2025 75 6E 370 DBR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 76 6E 2087 DEL – GOP 15 Dec 2025 77 6E 2270 IXD – DEL 15 Dec 2025 78 6E 2425 DEL – PAT 15 Dec 2025 79 6E 2587 PNQ – DEL 15 Dec 2025 80 6E 2602 CCU – DEL 15 Dec 2025 81 6E 2612 DEL – IXD 15 Dec 2025 82 6E 359 BOM – DEL 15 Dec 2025 83 6E 380 DEL – CCU 15 Dec 2025 84 6E 497 PNQ – VNS 15 Dec 2025 85 6E 5007 PAT – DEL 15 Dec 2025 86 6E 5040 VNS – DEL 15 Dec 2025 87 6E 5070 SXR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 88 6E 5106 DEL – SXR 15 Dec 2025 89 6E 5186 DEL – AMD 15 Dec 2025 90 6E 5315 GOP – DEL 15 Dec 2025 91 6E 6051 DEL – BOM 15 Dec 2025 92 6E 613 MAA – DEL 15 Dec 2025 93 6E 6188 DEL – BLR 15 Dec 2025 94 6E 6520 DEL – BBI 15 Dec 2025 95 6E 6525 BBI – DEL 15 Dec 2025 96 6E 6610 DEL – DED 15 Dec 2025 97 6E 6611 DED – DEL 15 Dec 2025 98 6E 6619 DEL – NAG 15 Dec 2025 99 6E 6620 NAG – DEL 15 Dec 2025 100 6E 6649 DEL – VNS 15 Dec 2025 101 6E 6724 DEL – MAA 15 Dec 2025 102 6E 6725 BLR – DEL 15 Dec 2025 103 6E 6790 AMD – DEL 15 Dec 2025 104 6E 6857 DEL – PNQ 15 Dec 2025 105 6E 6884 VNS – PNQ 15 Dec 2025 106 6E 7156 DEL – PGH 15 Dec 2025 107 6E 7325 PGH – DEL 15 Dec 2025 108 6E 7721 IXC – DHM 15 Dec 2025 109 6E 7722 DHM – IXC 15 Dec 2025

Earlier, the Delhi airport issued a travel advisory for passengers on Monday morning, December 15, warning that flight operations may experience disruptions.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on social media platform X.