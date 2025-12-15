Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment

Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment

He founded Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy tabloid known for its sharp criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, before the newspaper was forced to shut down in 2021.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been found guilty on two charges under the national security law and a lesser charge of sedition, concluding a two-year trial widely seen as a barometer of the city’s shrinking civil liberties under Beijing’s rule.

High-Profile Critic of Beijing

Lai, 78, a self-made billionaire, is among the most prominent critics of the Chinese government to be prosecuted under the sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong in 2020 after months of large and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

He founded Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy tabloid known for its sharp criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, before the newspaper was forced to shut down in 2021.

Judges Cite ‘Resentment and Hatred’

Delivering the verdict on Monday, the judges said there was “no doubt (Lai) had harbored his resentment and hatred toward the PRC (People’s Republic of China) for many of his adult years.”

They pointed to Lai’s lobbying of US politicians during President Donald Trump’s first term as evidence of sedition and collusion with foreign forces. This included meetings with then Vice President Mike Pence and then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as attempts to meet Trump himself.

“We are satisfied (Lai) was the mastermind in the conspiracies” outlined in all three charges, the judges said, adding that the evidence showed his “only intent … was to seek the downfall of the (Chinese Communist Party).”

Life Sentence Possible

Collusion with foreign forces is punishable by life imprisonment under the national security law. The judges said the date of sentencing would be announced later.

They had earlier instructed those present in the courtroom to maintain “absolute silence” as the verdict was read out.

Courtroom Scenes

Lai appeared calm during the proceedings, waving to his wife and son at the start of the hearing. He did not react when the verdict was delivered, but removed his glasses and wiped his face before being led out of the courtroom.

Prosecution Claims and Previous Conviction

Prosecutors argued that Lai used Apple Daily to call for sanctions against Hong Kong and China during the 2019 protests and after the security law took effect the following year. Lai pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

He was arrested under the national security law in late 2020 and has spent more than 1,800 days in a maximum-security prison, much of it in solitary confinement. In 2022, he was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail on separate fraud charges.

Global Attention on the Case

The case has drawn close international scrutiny, including from US President Donald Trump, who had previously said he would “get him out.”

Also read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hong Kong National Security Law Jimmy Lai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
World
Trump Condemns 'Antisemitic Attack' At Australia's Bondi Beach That Killed 15, Injured 40
'Antisemitic Attack': Trump Condemns Bondi Beach Shooting That Killed 15
India
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
World
Australian PM Calls Bondi Beach Shooting 'Targeted Attack' On Jewish Community
Australian PM Calls Bondi Beach Shooting 'Targeted Attack' On Jewish Community
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget