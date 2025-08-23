Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apoorva Mukhija Stuns in Red Gown As Ex Utsav Dahiya’s Song Sparks Cheating Allegations

Apoorva Mukhija dazzles in a bold red gown while responding to ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s cheating accusations. Read her cryptic posts and latest updates here.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 06:30 AM (IST)
Apoorva Mukhija stuns in a glamorous red gown amid ongoing controversy with ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya.

Actress and reality TV star Apoorva Mukhija is once again making waves, this time with her glamorous new photoshoot.
Despite ongoing controversies and allegations following her ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya’s viral song, the social media sensation shared fresh pictures in a bold red gown, accompanied by a striking caption: “Here lies the reputation of Apoorva Mukhija 🪦”.
In her latest pictures, Apoorva exudes confidence in a strapless red gown featuring a corset-style metallic top paired with a flowing floor-length skirt. The chic ensemble accentuates her figure while adding an elegant trail.
The actress kept her styling minimal yet classy. She left her hair open, framing her face with soft waves, and accessorized with a dainty necklace, bracelet, and chunky earrings. For makeup, Apoorva opted for a natural glow with subtle highlights, neutral-toned eyeshadow, defined eyeliner, and a pink-nude lipstick to complete the look.
While Apoorva dazzled fans with her appearance, her personal life continues to remain under scrutiny. Her ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya recently dropped a track titled Cute Little Red Flag, which went viral and fueled speculation about their past relationship.
In response, Apoorva addressed the matter publicly. Commenting on one of Utsav’s Instagram posts, she wrote, “The truth always comes out, babe, it’s just a matter of timing.
The actress also posted cryptic Instagram stories. One read, “I just randomly got over it, and now I can’t stop laughing,
Known as “The Rebel Kid”, Apoorva was last seen in Karan Johar’s hosted The Traitors. Previously, she made headlines during her stint on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, which led to legal troubles and complaints against her and other panelists.
After briefly deleting all her Instagram posts, Apoorva returned to social media, candidly revealing that she had suffered sleep paralysis and threats in the aftermath of the controversy. With over 3 million followers on Instagram, she continues to remain one of the most talked-about young personalities in the digital space. ( All Pics Credit Instagram/@the.rebel.kid )
Published at : 23 Aug 2025 06:30 AM (IST)
