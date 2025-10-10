Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAparshakti Khurana & Angad Bedi’s Adorable Karwa Chauth Gesture Goes Viral, PICS

Aparshakti Khurana & Angad Bedi’s Adorable Karwa Chauth Gesture Goes Viral, PICS

Bollywood is celebrating Karwa Chauth on October 10, honoring the tradition where married women fast for their husbands' well-being.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Angad Bedi added a playful twist to their celebrations, delighting fans with their adorable gestures.

1/7
Both actors were seen kneeling, joining hands, and bowing to their wives in social media pictures, highlighting love and humor in the festival.
2/7
Aparshakti shared the pictures with the caption, “Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful jodis 💕 Sunda Ravaan teriyaan gallan baithaan ravaan main tere charno mien.”
3/7
Fans and celebrities, including Tahira Kashyap, showered red hearts and heartwarming messages in response to their sweet display.
4/7
Bollywood actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon attended a Karwa Chauth pooja at Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s residence.
5/7
Aparshakti and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, along with their daughter Arzoie, recently attended the birthday party of Angad and Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq.
6/7
Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter in 2021, while Angad and Neha married in 2018 and have two children, Mehr and Guriq.
7/7
The post has gone viral for its heartfelt and humorous approach, inspiring fans and creating a feel-good moment across social media. (All Images: Instagram/aparshakti_khurana)
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Angad Bedi Aparshakti Khurana

