Anushka Sen Serves Major Style Goals With Dubai Photo Dump

Anushka Sen Serves Major Style Goals With Dubai Photo Dump

Anushka Sen continues to turn heads with her impeccable fashion sense, proving herself as a style icon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 08:54 PM (IST)
Her recent Instagram post showcases multiple stunning outfits, leaving fans swooning over her looks.

1/9
During her Dubai visit, Anushka posted a photo dump that doubles as a perfect travel outfit guide.
2/9
In one look, she wore a vibrant yellow gathered mini dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with white sneakers.
3/9
Posing confidently against a shiny red sports car, her outfit and setting created a bold, vibrant frame.
4/9
Another look featured a hot white strapless bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, strappy footwear, and minimal makeup.
5/9
Her shiny, bold-tinted lips and open hair added glamour and sophistication to the outfit.
6/9
Anushka’s third look was a breezy floral pastel maxi dress with cut-out detailing, ideal for summer or daytime outings.
7/9
She posed under a vintage-style street lamp, enhancing the dreamy and relaxed vibe of the outfit.
8/9
On the professional front, she debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in a violet gown inspired by Indian crafts.
9/9
She also made history in South Korea by ringing the ceremonial bell for New Year’s Eve, earning recognition from the Korean government as an official tourism ambassador.
Published at : 06 Sep 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
Anushka Sen
