HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAlia Bhatt’s Jamdani Saree Steals Spotlight At Durga Puja, See Pics

Alia Bhatt's Jamdani Saree Steals Spotlight At Durga Puja, See Pics

Alia Bhatt made a rare style switch, ditching her usual off-duty basics for a curated festive look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt made a rare style switch, ditching her usual off-duty basics for a curated festive look.

The actress attended the Durga Puja pandal hosted by Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s families in Mumbai.

1/8
She wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit, styled by Rhea Kapoor.
She wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit, styled by Rhea Kapoor.
2/8
The ensemble featured a pista green Dhakai Jamdani saree draped in the Gujarati style.
The ensemble featured a pista green Dhakai Jamdani saree draped in the Gujarati style.
3/8
The saree came with crisp pleats and a bold gold-silver border.
The saree came with crisp pleats and a bold gold-silver border.
4/8
Alia paired it with a crème chikankari blouse detailed with bronze piping.
Alia paired it with a crème chikankari blouse detailed with bronze piping.
5/8
Her accessories included red bangles, kohl-rimmed eyes, and Sunita Kapoor’s elaborate kanuatis.
Her accessories included red bangles, kohl-rimmed eyes, and Sunita Kapoor’s elaborate kanuatis.
6/8
The look exuded understated elegance, avoiding overly bright or loud festive colours.
The look exuded understated elegance, avoiding overly bright or loud festive colours.
7/8
Alia shared portraits from the celebration on Instagram, captioning her post: “Light. Love. Shakti.”
Alia shared portraits from the celebration on Instagram, captioning her post: “Light. Love. Shakti.”
8/8
Her selfies featured Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Maa Durga’s idol in the background. (All Images: Instagram/rheakapoor)
Her selfies featured Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Maa Durga’s idol in the background. (All Images: Instagram/rheakapoor)
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Durga Puja

Photo Gallery

Advertisement

Embed widget