Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the ancient Tamil classic Thirukkural during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Published by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, the book features the original Tamil text, its transliteration and a Russian translation of verses by Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar. The 2026 edition was translated by Naira Mkrtchyan.

Thirukkural, which has been translated into several languages worldwide, is an ancient work of Tamil moral literature that explores various aspects of life, including death and human values.

The classic holds a prominent place in Tamil literature and is traditionally dated to between 300 BCE and 500 CE.

The book also has a unique connection with Russia, where Indian philosophy has influenced several poets and authors since the 17th century.

The gift also came at a time when New Delhi and Moscow are seeking to expand their longstanding strategic partnership beyond traditional areas of cooperation.

Modi-Putin Talks: What's On Agenda

The Modi-Putin talks are expected to focus on deepening economic and industrial ties, with the two sides likely to discuss an ambitious target of raising bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. The discussions are also expected to cover greater business-to-business opportunities and improved market access for Indian companies in Russia.

Industrial cooperation is likely to feature prominently, including the INNOPROM India initiative aimed at strengthening manufacturing and industrial partnerships. Potential areas include railways, tunnelling and the development of the steel value chain.

The two countries are also looking to expand cooperation in civil nuclear energy, including the nuclear fuel cycle and lifecycle support.

Critical minerals, fertilisers and skilled workers

Critical minerals are another key area of potential cooperation, as India seeks to strengthen supply chains for resources crucial to strategic and high-technology industries.

The two sides are also expected to explore greater cooperation in fertilisers through strategic joint ventures, with Russia remaining an important supplier to India.

The leaders could also discuss increasing the mobility of skilled workers, including a larger number of Indian skilled workers travelling to Russia.