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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 October 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 October 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 1 October 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 October 2026:

  1. Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Stabbed Mid-Air, Fought Back To Protect 180 Passengers

    Indian-origin pilot Smit Machchhar fought back after being stabbed during the Flydubai incident, helping save around 180 passengers aboard the flight. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 September 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 30 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. ‘Save Democracy March’, 5 Mega Rallies: INDIA Bloc’s Big Decisions

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc had finalised programmes for young people, political parties and those who believe in democracy and the Constitution. Read More

  4. Netanyahu Fumes After Flydubai Attack, Hails Passengers Who ‘Saved Many Lives’

    Israeli PM Netanyahu fumes after a Flydubai cockpit attack, praising passengers and crew for helping prevent a major disaster. Read More

  5. Alliance Season 2 Announced: Kunal Kemmu Brings Back Reality Show In January 2027

    Alliance Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality series returns with bigger stakes, tougher challenges and an evolved ‘System’. Read More

  6. Devendra Fadnavis Launches Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ Trailer At 26/11 Attack Site, Calls It More Than ‘Mere Entertainment’

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the trailer of Rajkummar Rao's "Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam", a film based on the life of well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Read More

  7. India Women Beat South Korea 2-0 To Reach Asian Games Hockey Final, Confirms Silver

    Asian Games 2026: India women's hockey team defeated South Korea 2-0 in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final, with goals from Ishika and Salima Tete sealing a gold medal match spot. Read More

  8. Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze, Becomes 1st Indian Greco Roman Wrestler To Win 2 Medals At Asian Games

    Asian Games 2026: Sunil Kumar clinched bronze in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling at Asian Games 2026, beating the Philippines' Callum Roberts 9-0 by technical superiority. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. ‘No UPI Day’ Protest Called Off After Traders Meet Nirmala Sitharaman

    The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) and All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) said in a statement on Wednesday that the protest had been withdrawn. Read More

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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