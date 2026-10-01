Asian Games 2026: Will Rain Disrupt India vs Sri Lanka Semifinal? Check Weather Forecast

IND vs SL weather forecast: The Indian women's cricket team has already secured the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, and now the men's team will be aiming to achieve the same feat. India reached the semi-finals after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The Indian side will take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on October 1 at Korogi Sports Park in Nishin. With all four quarter-final matches having been washed out due to rain, the weather has become a major talking point ahead of the contest.

IND vs SL Weather Forecast

There is currently little threat of rain during India vs Sri Lanka semi-final. After several days of heavy showers, conditions have improved at Korogi Sports Park.

According to AccuWeather, the probability of rain during the match is 0%, while the chance of cloud cover is only 1%. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, raising hopes of an uninterrupted 20-over encounter.

What Is The Pitch Like At Korogi Sports Park?

The surface at Korogi Sports Park has generally favoured bowlers, with batsmen finding it difficult to score freely. The ball can move relatively slowly off the pitch, potentially bringing spinners into the game.

The venue has recorded an average run rate of 5.67. Eight matches have been scheduled at the ground so far, although four of those fixtures were abandoned.

IND vs SL Semi-Final: Match Timing

The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka semi-final is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST, with the match set to begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network and stream it through the SonyLIV app.

India Squad For Asian Games 2026

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam.

Sri Lanka Squad For Asian Games 2026

Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardene, Chamika Karunaratne, Garuka Sanketh, Vanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.