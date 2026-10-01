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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Hails Pilot Smit Machchhar For Saving Flydubai Flight From Crash

PM Modi Hails Pilot Smit Machchhar For Saving Flydubai Flight From Crash

Modi said in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 08:28 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a "hero" for fighting off his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight and said the country is proud of his valour as he helped save hundreds of lives and averted a great tragedy.

Modi said in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," Modi said in a post on X.

"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar.

"The prime minister said he was praying for the pilot's speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," he added.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi FLyDubai 'Narendra Modi'
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