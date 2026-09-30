PM Modi Welcomes Cabinet Nod For Wheat MSP Hike, Green Energy Corridor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Cabinet approved Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme.

Scheme evacuates 135 GW renewable energy, strengthens national grids.

Cabinet also raised minimum support price for wheat.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) scheme and raising of the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat.

Modi said the approval of Green Energy Corridor will strengthen power grids across states and UTs besides creating more jobs in manufacturing, construction and energy storage while the raising of wheat MSP will ensure that millions of farmers in the country receive a remunerative price for their produce.

"Cleaner power. Stronger grids. More opportunities. The Cabinet decision on the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III will ensure: 135 GW renewable energy evacuation. 50 GWh battery storage. Stronger power grids across States and UTs. More jobs in manufacturing, construction and energy storage. Big push towards 900 GW non-fossil capacity by 2035," he said in a post on 'X'.

On the increase of MSP of wheat, the prime minister said the government is leaving no stone unturned to protect the interests of farmers across the country while also working to increase their income.

"In this direction, our government has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season. This will ensure that millions of farmer brothers and sisters in the country receive a remunerative price for their produce," he said in another post on 'X'.

The government on Wednesday raised the MSP of wheat marginally by Rs 25 to Rs 2,610 per quintal for the 2027-28 rabi marketing year, while increasing support prices of pulses and oilseeds by up to Rs 675 per quintal.

The proposal from the agriculture ministry on MSP for wheat and five other rabi crops was cleared at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

The Union Cabinet approved the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.86 lakh crore to set up an intra-state transmission system with battery storage to evacuate 135 GW of renewable energy.