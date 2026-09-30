The scheme aims to strengthen power grids across states and UTs, facilitating the evacuation of 135 GW of renewable energy. It also includes 50 GWh battery storage and will create more jobs.
PM Modi Welcomes Cabinet Nod For Wheat MSP Hike, Green Energy Corridor
The prime minister said the government is leaving no stone unturned to protect the interests of farmers across the country while also working to increase their income.
- Union Cabinet approved Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme.
- Scheme evacuates 135 GW renewable energy, strengthens national grids.
- Cabinet also raised minimum support price for wheat.
New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) scheme and raising of the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat.
Modi said the approval of Green Energy Corridor will strengthen power grids across states and UTs besides creating more jobs in manufacturing, construction and energy storage while the raising of wheat MSP will ensure that millions of farmers in the country receive a remunerative price for their produce.
"Cleaner power. Stronger grids. More opportunities. The Cabinet decision on the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III will ensure: 135 GW renewable energy evacuation. 50 GWh battery storage. Stronger power grids across States and UTs. More jobs in manufacturing, construction and energy storage. Big push towards 900 GW non-fossil capacity by 2035," he said in a post on 'X'.
On the increase of MSP of wheat, the prime minister said the government is leaving no stone unturned to protect the interests of farmers across the country while also working to increase their income.
"In this direction, our government has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season. This will ensure that millions of farmer brothers and sisters in the country receive a remunerative price for their produce," he said in another post on 'X'.
The government on Wednesday raised the MSP of wheat marginally by Rs 25 to Rs 2,610 per quintal for the 2027-28 rabi marketing year, while increasing support prices of pulses and oilseeds by up to Rs 675 per quintal.
The proposal from the agriculture ministry on MSP for wheat and five other rabi crops was cleared at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Modi.
The Union Cabinet approved the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.86 lakh crore to set up an intra-state transmission system with battery storage to evacuate 135 GW of renewable energy.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary goal of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme?
How will the increase in wheat's Minimum Support Price (MSP) benefit farmers?
The government's decision to raise the MSP for wheat will ensure that millions of farmers across the country receive a remunerative price for their produce, thereby protecting their interests.
What is the financial outlay approved for the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme?
The Union Cabinet approved the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.86 lakh crore. This investment will establish an intra-state transmission system with battery storage.
By how much has the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat been increased?
The government raised the MSP of wheat by Rs 25 to Rs 2,610 per quintal for the 2027-28 rabi marketing year. Support prices for pulses and oilseeds were also increased.