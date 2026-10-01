Commercial LPG Price Hiked By Rs 62.50 In Delhi, 19-Kg Cylinder Now Rs 2,810

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi commercial LPG prices increased by Rs 62.50.

The 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 2,810.

This price hike became effective from October 1.

Businesses face higher operating costs this festive season.

Commercial LPG users in Delhi will have to pay more for a 19-kg cylinder from October 1, with the latest revision coming at the start of the festive season. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that depend heavily on commercial cooking gas are likely to face higher fuel costs. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased by Rs 62.50, taking the revised price to Rs 2,810. The latest hike follows another increase implemented in September.

New LPG Price From October 1

From Wednesday, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,810 in Delhi. The latest revision marks a significant increase for businesses compared with the previous price of Rs 2,747.50.

Commercial LPG cylinders are widely used by restaurants, hotels, caterers and other establishments that require larger quantities of cooking fuel.

September Saw Smaller Hike

The latest increase comes shortly after a Rs 9.50 hike introduced in September. Following that revision, the price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi stood at Rs 2,747.50.

The October increase is considerably larger than the previous month's adjustment, raising the cost by Rs 62.50 per cylinder.

Festive Season Brings Added Pressure

The timing of the price revision is significant for businesses as the festive season gets underway. Hotels, restaurants and other food-related establishments typically see increased activity during this period, which can also translate into higher LPG consumption.

For commercial users, the latest increase could therefore add to operating expenses at a time when demand for food and hospitality services is expected to pick up.