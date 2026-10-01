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English NewsNewsIndiaCommercial LPG Price Hiked By Rs 62.50 In Delhi, 19-Kg Cylinder Now Rs 2,810

Commercial LPG Price Hiked By Rs 62.50 In Delhi, 19-Kg Cylinder Now Rs 2,810

Commercial LPG prices rise by Rs 62.50 in Delhi from October 1, taking the 19-kg cylinder to Rs 2,810 as the festive season begins.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi commercial LPG prices increased by Rs 62.50.
  • The 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 2,810.
  • This price hike became effective from October 1.
  • Businesses face higher operating costs this festive season.

Commercial LPG users in Delhi will have to pay more for a 19-kg cylinder from October 1, with the latest revision coming at the start of the festive season. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that depend heavily on commercial cooking gas are likely to face higher fuel costs. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased by Rs 62.50, taking the revised price to Rs 2,810. The latest hike follows another increase implemented in September.

New LPG Price From October 1

From Wednesday, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,810 in Delhi. The latest revision marks a significant increase for businesses compared with the previous price of Rs 2,747.50.

Commercial LPG cylinders are widely used by restaurants, hotels, caterers and other establishments that require larger quantities of cooking fuel.

September Saw Smaller Hike

The latest increase comes shortly after a Rs 9.50 hike introduced in September. Following that revision, the price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi stood at Rs 2,747.50.

The October increase is considerably larger than the previous month's adjustment, raising the cost by Rs 62.50 per cylinder.

Festive Season Brings Added Pressure

The timing of the price revision is significant for businesses as the festive season gets underway. Hotels, restaurants and other food-related establishments typically see increased activity during this period, which can also translate into higher LPG consumption.

For commercial users, the latest increase could therefore add to operating expenses at a time when demand for food and hospitality services is expected to pick up.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi?

From October 1, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 2,810. This revised price is a significant increase for businesses.

How much did the price of a commercial LPG cylinder increase this month?

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi increased by Rs 62.50. This follows a smaller Rs 9.50 hike implemented in September.

Which businesses are impacted by this price hike?

Hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other establishments that require large quantities of cooking fuel are likely to face higher operating costs. They heavily depend on 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders.

Why is the timing of this price revision important?

The price revision comes at the start of the festive season, a period when hotels and restaurants typically see increased activity. This adds pressure to their operating expenses during high demand.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Cylinder Price Commercial LPG Price Hike Commercial LPG Price Delhi LPG Price Hike
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