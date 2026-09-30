Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flydubai flight experienced reported severe pilot altercation.

Co-pilot reportedly attempted seizure; plane descended sharply.

Passengers then intervened, overpowering the co-pilot onboard.

A potential 9/11-style attack was feared aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv after the co-pilot killed the pilot and attempted to seize control of the aircraft. During the struggle, the plane reportedly descended by around 4,000 feet. Passengers intervened and managed to overpower the co-pilot, following which the aircraft was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

Flight Diverted To Tabuk

Flydubai said the aircraft had “experienced an incident while en route” and landed safely at Tabuk airport, a facility that serves both civilian and military purposes in Saudi Arabia.

The airline did not provide further details about the nature of the incident but said more information would be shared later.

Israeli media outlets, citing Israeli officials, reported that the incident triggered an “unlawful interference” alert and was apparently caused by an altercation between the pilots on board.

The reports could not be independently verified.

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed a sharp loss of altitude during the flight. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was flying at nearly 34,000 feet at 05:21 GMT, before dropping to below 17,000 feet at 05:22 GMT.

Passengers described scenes of panic during the incident, with screams heard inside the aircraft. Some passengers were also covered in blood following the confrontation.

Also Read: ‘We Saw Blood’: Passengers Recount Chaos On Flydubai Flight After Pilot Stabbed

Israel Arranges Passenger Return

Israel said it was working to ensure the safe return of Israeli passengers from Saudi Arabia.

“The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel,” the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Emergency diversions resulting from incidents involving pilots are rare, but cockpit altercations have occurred before.

In 2022, two Air France pilots were suspended after fighting in the cockpit during a Geneva-Paris flight. The aircraft was not diverted and completed its journey as scheduled.

Also Read: Flydubai Flight Emergency: Netanyahu Office Denies Hijack Scare After Plane Turns Back