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English NewsNewsWorld9/11-Style Attack Feared On Flydubai Flight; Airline Says ‘It Was A Pilot Fight, Not Hijacking’

9/11-Style Attack Feared On Flydubai Flight; Airline Says ‘It Was A Pilot Fight, Not Hijacking’

A potential 9/11-style attack was feared aboard a Flydubai flight after the co-pilot allegedly tried to seize control, forcing the plane to divert to Saudi Arabia.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Flydubai flight experienced reported severe pilot altercation.
  • Co-pilot reportedly attempted seizure; plane descended sharply.
  • Passengers then intervened, overpowering the co-pilot onboard.

A potential 9/11-style attack was feared aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv after the co-pilot killed the pilot and attempted to seize control of the aircraft. During the struggle, the plane reportedly descended by around 4,000 feet. Passengers intervened and managed to overpower the co-pilot, following which the aircraft was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

Flight Diverted To Tabuk

Flydubai said the aircraft had “experienced an incident while en route” and landed safely at Tabuk airport, a facility that serves both civilian and military purposes in Saudi Arabia.

The airline did not provide further details about the nature of the incident but said more information would be shared later.

Israeli media outlets, citing Israeli officials, reported that the incident triggered an “unlawful interference” alert and was apparently caused by an altercation between the pilots on board.

The reports could not be independently verified.

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed a sharp loss of altitude during the flight. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was flying at nearly 34,000 feet at 05:21 GMT, before dropping to below 17,000 feet at 05:22 GMT.

Passengers described scenes of panic during the incident, with screams heard inside the aircraft. Some passengers were also covered in blood following the confrontation.

Also Read: ‘We Saw Blood’: Passengers Recount Chaos On Flydubai Flight After Pilot Stabbed

Israel Arranges Passenger Return

Israel said it was working to ensure the safe return of Israeli passengers from Saudi Arabia.

“The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel,” the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Emergency diversions resulting from incidents involving pilots are rare, but cockpit altercations have occurred before.

In 2022, two Air France pilots were suspended after fighting in the cockpit during a Geneva-Paris flight. The aircraft was not diverted and completed its journey as scheduled.

Also Read: Flydubai Flight Emergency: Netanyahu Office Denies Hijack Scare After Plane Turns Back

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
9/11 Attack Flydubai Flight
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