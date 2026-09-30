Netanyahu Fumes After Flydubai Attack, Hails Passengers Who ‘Saved Many Lives’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flight data showed emergency codes; blood seen in cockpit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed the pilot accused of attacking his co-pilot and attempting to crash a Flydubai flight carrying around 180 Israeli passengers, calling the incident a major threat that was thwarted by the courage of passengers and crew. Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the cockpit attack.

Netanyahu said the attacker was arrested after passengers and crew overpowered him and another crew member took control of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, ensuring its safe landing.

‘They Prevented A Huge Disaster’

Netanyahu said he had spoken to an Israeli passenger who described how the aircraft began spinning and rapidly diving during the incident.

#WATCH | Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "This morning, there was a serious security incident on a flight from Dubai to Israel. Almost all the passengers on the flight were Israelis. During the flight, as they approached the country, one of the pilots stabbed the second… pic.twitter.com/hbR7xCNSjO — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, the passenger and a member of the crew somehow managed to break into the cockpit. Together, they neutralised the pilot who had stabbed his co-pilot while he was attempting to sabotage the plane’s systems.

Another crew member then entered the cockpit and managed to stabilise the aircraft.

Netanyahu praised those who intervened, calling them “heroes” who showed “exceptional resourcefulness and courage”.

“I salute these heroes,” Netanyahu said, adding that they had saved many lives and prevented a major disaster.

The Flydubai aircraft subsequently landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu said all passengers were out of danger.

He added that the pilot accused of carrying out the stabbing had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.

“We are maintaining constant communication with the relevant authorities to ensure the ongoing well-being of the passengers and their safe return home,” Netanyahu said.

He also said he had instructed Israeli security services to prepare for potential additional threats.

“We are holding ongoing situation assessments, and we will update you as the situation develops,” Netanyahu added.

Blood Found In Cockpit

Passengers quoted by The Times of Israel said they heard shouting during the flight. One passenger, Miriam, told Channel 15 that blood was visible inside the cockpit after its door was opened. She said a pilot had been attacked with a folding knife and that passengers helped crew members restrain the attacker.

Flight-tracking data showed FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, transmitted the 7700 emergency squawk code, followed shortly afterwards by 7500, which indicates unlawful interference and can include a possible hijacking.

However, the signals alone do not establish what happened on board.

Israel had also temporarily closed its airspace after the incident before reopening it.

Also Read: 9/11-Style Attack Feared On Flydubai Flight; Report Says ‘It Was A Pilot Fight, Not Hijacking’