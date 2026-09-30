Shubman Gill Shatters Records! Hits Fastest ODI Double Century In History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill blasted fastest ODI double century, 117 balls.

His 200 powered India's 406-run chase against West Indies.

Gill partnered Rohit, both hitting centuries for India.

The historic knock secured India's 2-0 series victory.

India captain Shubman Gill rewrote cricket record books in Guwahati on Wednesday, blasting the fastest double century in one-day international history off just 117 balls against West Indies.

The historic single arrived off spinner Vitel Lawes on the second ball of the 39th over, sending the Barsapara Cricket Stadium into unbridled delirium as India closed in on 406.

Gill shattered the previous world record held by close friend Ishan Kishan, who reached his double hundred in 126 deliveries against Bangladesh at Chattogram in December 2022.

Historic Chase And World Record Feat

The extraordinary knock makes Gill only the second batter in ODI history to register a double century in a run chase, matching Glenn Maxwell's legendary 201 against Afghanistan in 2023.

Upon nudging the ball into the outfield, Gill took off his helmet and offered his signature bow to all corners of the venue, acknowledged by an ecstatic Indian dressing room.

Chasing a mammoth target of 406 after West Indies posted 405 for seven, the 27-year-old captain took charge from the beginning, reaching his initial hundred in 62 deliveries.

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Commanding Leadership In Record Pursuit

Gill combined with veteran opener Rohit Sharma in a stunning double-century opening stand, putting the Caribbean bowling attack under relentless pressure and driving the scoring rate near ten runs per over.

Rohit struck a masterclass century and crossed 12,000 ODI runs before departing, allowing Gill to accelerate fearlessly and tear apart both pace and spin with pure cricketing strokes.

West Indies captain Shai Hope tried every option at his disposal, but front-line bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph had no answers to the Indian captain's supreme timing and authority.

Gill's historic knock eclipsed earlier Caribbean centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope, and Amir Jangoo, steering India towards an unforgettable triumph and a 2-0 series victory in Guwahati tonight.