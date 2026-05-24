Yogi Govt Plans Weekly ‘Jan Chaupals’ Across UP, Tightens Rules Ahead Of Bakra Eid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heightened vigilance ordered for Bakra Eid and Ganga Dussehra festivals.

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon begin holding weekly public grievance chaupals at every development block level, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing officials to ensure faster resolution of complaints linked to policing, revenue disputes, domestic violence and welfare schemes. The move comes alongside a wider administrative push ahead of Ganga Dussehra and Bakra Eid, during which the Chief Minister issued strict instructions on law and order, religious gatherings, illegal slaughterhouses and public safety. Officials have also been warned against giving only “formal disposal” to complaints without ensuring actual relief for citizens.

Public Grievance Push

During a law and order review meeting held through video conferencing on Sunday, CM Adityanath said district-level officers would be required to attend the weekly chaupals and directly address complaints raised by the public.

According to officials, people facing issues such as unregistered police complaints, illegal extortion, land disputes and delays in welfare benefits will be able to seek immediate intervention at these forums. The state government is expected to issue a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting the chaupals.

The Chief Minister also reviewed complaints received through IGRS and the CM Helpline, warning officials that superficial disposal of cases would not be accepted. He stressed that affected individuals must receive “actual relief”.

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Festival Vigilance

Ahead of Bakra Eid and Ganga Dussehra, the Chief Minister ordered heightened vigilance across sensitive districts, including Aligarh, Rampur, Sambhal and Saharanpur.

He directed officials not to allow animal sacrifice at public places during Bakra Eid and reiterated that banned animals could not be sacrificed under any circumstances. Namaz, he said, should only be offered at traditional sites and roads must not be blocked for prayers.

The administration has also been asked to ensure proper waste disposal after sacrifices, crack down on illegal slaughterhouses and monitor legal meat shops to ensure they do not exceed permitted capacity.

Separately, Adityanath instructed police to conduct flag marches in sensitive areas and maintain foot patrols near religious sites.

He also directed stricter action against illegal mining, vehicles without number plates and land mafia activities, while warning officials not to harass ordinary citizens during enforcement drives.

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