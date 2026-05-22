CM Yogi Launches Rs 655 Crore Projects In Deoria, Slams Previous Governments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 19 development projects worth ₹655 crore.

He highlighted infrastructure improvements and connectivity in Deoria district.

Adityanath contrasted current development with past issues of poor law and order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 19 development projects worth ₹655 crore in Deoria, asserting that his government believes in delivering solutions rather than creating problems.

“We do not create problems, we provide solutions. That is why the people continue to choose us. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both India and Uttar Pradesh have gained a new pace of development, and this journey of progress is now unstoppable,” the Chief Minister said.

‘New India Emerged After 2014’

The Chief Minister said the country witnessed the emergence of a “New India” after 2014 and added that the Uttar Pradesh government accelerated infrastructure development in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

He said faster connectivity ensures that the benefits of development reach the common people more quickly.

During the programme, CM Yogi directed Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi to ensure that the Kushinagar Agricultural University, whose construction is nearing completion, becomes operational from the upcoming academic session.

According to the Chief Minister, the university will help farmers adopt modern technology, reduce input costs and improve productivity.

‘Deoria Has Changed Completely’

Recalling his earlier visits to Deoria during his tenure as Gorakhpur MP, the Chief Minister said the district had once struggled with poor roads, traffic congestion and inadequate infrastructure.

He said roads connecting Gorakhpur and Deoria were earlier in poor condition and several stretches were single-lane, while congestion at the Chauri-Chaura railway crossing caused long delays.

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“Today, the same Deoria is connected through four-lane infrastructure,” he said, adding that travel time between Deoria and Gorakhpur has reduced significantly and road projects linking Deoria to Ballia are progressing rapidly.

Focus On Connectivity And Infrastructure

The Chief Minister said the Deoria-Kasia four-lane corridor and bypass would strengthen North-South connectivity while linking Deoria with Mau, the Purvanchal Expressway, Varanasi and Lucknow.

He also said the corridor would connect with the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway, taking connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh to a new level.

“Quality roads, flyovers, bridges, and robust infrastructure form the foundation of employment generation and investment,” he said.

CM Yogi added that funds had been sanctioned for the Deoria-Kasia route, Barhaj road, flyovers and other bridge projects, while assuring that all development works would be completed within fixed timelines.

Medical College, District Hospital And Skill Development

The Chief Minister said no one could have imagined a few years ago that Deoria would have a medical college, but today the government medical college named after Maharshi Deoraha Baba is operational.

He also announced that work on a new district hospital would begin soon.

Speaking on Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), CM Yogi said they are being developed as centres for skill development where youth will receive training and be linked with industries to improve employment opportunities.

Sharp Attack On Previous Governments

Launching an attack on the law-and-order situation before 2017, the Chief Minister said every district earlier had active mafias and incidents of land grabbing and disturbances during festivals were common.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh’s identity has changed completely. The era of ‘One District-One Mafia’ has now been replaced by ‘One District-One Medical College’ and ‘One District-One Product’,” he said.

He added that women are now safe, traders are conducting business fearlessly, and criminals no longer dare to extort money.

“If any miscreant dares to harass them, Yamraj is ready at the next crossing to issue his ticket,” he said.

Welfare Schemes And Farmers’ Benefits Highlighted

The Chief Minister said sugarcane farmers are receiving ₹400 per quintal and are also benefiting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and other agricultural schemes.

He added that poor families are receiving benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, ration distribution schemes and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana without discrimination.

Teachers, instructors and cooks have also been connected to cashless healthcare facilities, he said.

‘Development Projects In Deoria Will Not Stop’

CM Yogi said the people of Deoria had strongly supported the BJP by ensuring victory on all seven Assembly seats in the 2022 elections and assured that no development project in the district would be allowed to stop.

He promised rapid progress in Salempur, Tamkuhi, Barhaj, Rudrapur, Pathardeva and Rampur Karkhana.

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government, he alleged that only “token money” had earlier been allocated for the Mohan Singh Bridge project, while his government would complete it within stipulated timelines without shortage of funds.

‘UP’s Identity Has Changed Globally’

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh was once associated with criminals and mafias, but today the state is recognised across the country with “pride and respect”.

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He described Uttar Pradesh as a confluence of heritage and development and referred to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Naimisharanya, Vindhyadham, Prayagraj and Kushinagar as symbols of a cultural and spiritual renaissance.

“The grand temple of Shri Ram in Ayodhya is the result of the people’s mandate and the resolve of the double-engine government,” he said while urging people to continue supporting BJP representatives.

CM Yogi further said that Uttar Pradesh’s identity had transformed globally.

“Whether we go to Arunachal, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, or Kerala, even those who do not know Hindi smile and greet us with ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” he said.

“Today, our identity is associated with Ram, Krishna, and Baba Vishwanath. This is the blessing of our deities showering upon us,” he added.