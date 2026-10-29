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English NewsNewsYogi Adityanath Highlights UP’s Connectivity Push, Says 10 Expressways Now Operational

Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP’s Connectivity Push, Says 10 Expressways Now Operational

Adityanath said better road, rail and air links were helping farmers access larger markets, creating opportunities for businesses and making education and employment more accessible to young people.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's connectivity transformation since 2017.
  • Expressways increased from 1.5 to 10, airports expanded to 17.
  • Metro services, non-existent previously, now serve seven cities.
  • Improved infrastructure fosters economic growth, jobs, and tourism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday highlighted the expansion of road, rail, metro and air connectivity in the state since 2017, saying the focus on speed, scale and connectivity had transformed Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath said improved connectivity was not merely reducing travel distances but also saving time, making journeys more convenient and opening up opportunities for economic growth.

He said the condition of key transport infrastructure in the state had been poor before 2017, but the BJP-led government had worked to expand connectivity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From 1.5 Expressways To 10

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had around one and a half expressways before the BJP government came to power, while 10 expressways are now operational in the state.

He also highlighted the expansion of air connectivity, saying the state now has 12 domestic and five international airports. Before 2017, he said, air services were limited to a few cities.

The chief minister added that metro services, which were not available in any city in the state before 2017, now operate in seven cities, providing an additional transport option for residents.

Connectivity To Boost Markets, Jobs And Tourism

Adityanath said improved transport links were helping farmers take their produce to larger markets and creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

He also said better connectivity was making access to education and employment easier for young people, while helping working people save time. The expansion of tourism, he added, was creating livelihood opportunities for local families.

The chief minister said the benefits of infrastructure development were reaching people across villages, towns and cities. He described expanding opportunities for different sectors, supporting businesses and improving family prosperity as key features of what he called ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ in ‘New India’.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes have occurred in Uttar Pradesh's connectivity since 2017?

Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has seen significant expansion in road, rail, metro, and air connectivity. This focus on speed, scale, and connectivity has transformed the state.

How has Uttar Pradesh's transport infrastructure expanded since 2017?

The state now has 10 operational expressways, up from 1.5 before 2017. Air connectivity expanded to 12 domestic and 5 international airports, and metro services now operate in seven cities.

What are the benefits of improved connectivity in Uttar Pradesh?

Better connectivity reduces travel times, boosts economic growth, and helps farmers access larger markets. It also creates new opportunities for businesses, employment, and tourism.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Yogi Adityanath UP News
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