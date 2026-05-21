Pakistan Social Media Creates ‘Cockroach Awami Party’-Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reels parodying mainstream parties gain traction with youth.

Trend uses absurdity to comment on regional political frustrations.

What started as an Indian social media parody has now crossed borders into Pakistan’s online political meme culture. The viral “Cockroach Janata Party” trend, which recently exploded across Indian social media platforms, is now being rebranded by Pakistani meme creators as the “Cockroach Awami Party”. Pakistani influencers and meme pages have begun posting reels parodying the country’s mainstream political parties, often asking users whether they support PTI, PML-N or PPP before humorously revealing “Cockroach Awami Party” as the final option.

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Meme Crosses Border

The original “Cockroach Janata Party” trend emerged in India following remarks linked to the Chief Justice of India, quickly gaining traction through memes, parody accounts and political satire online. The movement’s popularity surged further after its X account was withheld in India due to what the platform described as a “legal demand”.

Soon afterwards, the parody movement resurfaced online and expanded beyond India’s digital ecosystem. Pakistani meme pages and influencers have now adapted the concept using local political language and symbolism, renaming it “Cockroach Awami Party”.

Images and logos circulating online show green-and-white branding, crescent-and-star imagery and mock political campaign designs inspired by Pakistan’s political landscape. The adaptation appears largely satirical and meme-driven rather than linked to any formal organisation.

Also Read: ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Lands In Trademark Dispute, Two People File Applications Over Name

Reels Fuel Virality

The trend has expanded through short-form video reels on Instagram and other social media platforms, where creators use the “Cockroach Awami Party” label in parody political content.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Returns On X Minutes After Being Blocked In India