US Singer Mary Millben Criticises Rahul Gandhi On X: 'Return To Your I Hate India Tour'

US singer and cultural ambassador Mary Millben on Friday took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, responding sharply to his recent criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Millben, known for her public praise of PM Modi, told Gandhi to “return to your ‘I hate India tour’” and questioned his suitability to lead the country.

“You are wrong, @RahulGandhi. PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game, and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America's interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That's what Heads of State do,” Millben said.

She further added, “I don't expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don't possess the acumen to be the PM of India. Best to return to your ‘I hate India’ tour that has an audience of one – you.”

Triggered By Gandhi’s Post On Trump

Millben’s comments came a day after Gandhi alleged on X that PM Modi is “frightened of Trump.” He claimed the Prime Minister “allows” Trump to decide and announce India’s stance on Russian oil, continues sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs, and “does not contradict” the US President on Operation Sindoor.

Millben’s Connection With PM Modi

Mary Millben first met PM Modi in June 2023 during his US state visit. She performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building and later touched PM Modi’s feet to seek his blessings, a moment widely covered in international media.

Trump’s Russian Oil Claim And India’s Response

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump asserted that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, justifying the US tariff measures against New Delhi. “He's assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia. He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon,” Trump claimed.

India has not confirmed any such commitment. Responding to Trump’s statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.”

Jaiswal added, “Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing.”