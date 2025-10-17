Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Raebareli Murder, Says 'Dalit Man's Family Treated Like Criminals'

Rahul Gandhi further urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "serve justice" and "respect the family."

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, met with the family of the Dalit man Hariom Valmiki, who was allegedly killed by a mob in Raebareli.

The Congress MP alleged that the family of the victim is being "treated like criminals," accusing the state government of "locking" them inside their house.

Rahul Gandhi stated that a family member requires medical treatment but is unable to access it due to the authorities' actions.

"The family did not commit the crime. A crime has been committed against them, and it seems as if they are the criminals. They are not being allowed to go out of their house. They are being threatened. All they are asking for is justice. Our son had been killed. The murder is recorded on video. We are asking for justice... There is a girl in there who needs to be operated on, but she is unable to get it done because the governemnt has locked them in," Rahul Gandhi told reporters after meeting the family in Fatehpur.

Rahul Gandhi further urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "serve justice" and "respect the family."

"Atrocities, murders and rapes are being committed against Dalits in the entire nation. I want to ask the CM they serve justice. They (family) should be respected. Action should be taken against the perpetrators and they should not be protected," he said.

The Raebareli MP further extended the Congress's unwavering support to the family and assured them of providing all possible help.

"I met the deceased's family and listened to them. Congress Party and I will try our best to provide all possible help to the family... Wherever there will be atrocities against Dalits in the country, Congress will be there and we will provide all possible help and fight for justice," he said.

Hariom Valmiki was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people who "mistook him for a thief" in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, according to police.

In a series of actions after the incident, Uttar Pradesh Police have removed the Unchahar police station chief, Sanjay Kumar and suspended five officials. The police have arrested more than 10 people linked to the incident.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
