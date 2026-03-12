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HomeNewsWorldKim Jong Un, Daughter Test-Fire New Pistols At Shooting Range In Latest Public Appearance

Kim Jong Un, Daughter Test-Fire New Pistols At Shooting Range In Latest Public Appearance

Kim Jong Un visits a munitions factory with daughter Kim Ju Ae, test-fires pistols and calls for expanding weapons production for North Korea’s military.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a munitions factory this week, urging officials to modernize production and expand the manufacturing of firearms for the country’s military. The visit, reported by state media outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), also drew attention because Kim was accompanied by his teenage daughter, widely believed to be Kim Ju Ae.

Photographs released by state media showed the pair touring the facility together and even participating in pistol test-firing sessions alongside senior military officials.

Kim Calls For Expanding Weapons Production

According to KCNA, Kim reviewed the factory’s operations and emphasised the strategic role of firearms production in strengthening the country’s armed forces.

The leader reportedly said the facility plays “a very important role in increasing the combat efficiency of the army.” He also urged officials to expand manufacturing capacity “in a far-sighted way,” highlighting the need to supply pistols and other light arms to North Korea’s military and security units.

During the inspection, Kim personally tested one of the weapons at a shooting range, describing the firearm as “excellent.”

Daughter’s Presence Fuels Succession Speculation

Although KCNA’s written report did not mention Kim’s daughter directly, photographs released with the story showed the young girl firing a handgun under supervision.

Kim Ju Ae, believed to be around 13 years old, first appeared publicly with her father during a missile test in November 2022. Since then, she has been seen at several high-profile events including military parades, weapons inspections and diplomatic engagements.

She also accompanied Kim during a trip to Beijing last year, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Her frequent appearances alongside the North Korean leader have led analysts and South Korean intelligence officials to speculate that she may be preparing for a future leadership role, potentially continuing the Kim family’s dynastic rule into a fourth generation.

Growing Role In Military Events

State media coverage over the past year has increasingly highlighted Ju Ae’s participation in military-related activities. Last month, photographs showed her testing a sniper rifle during a weapons presentation attended by senior officials.

The event followed a ruling party congress where Kim outlined his political and defense priorities for the coming five years.

Back-to-Back Military Demonstrations

The factory inspection took place just one day after Kim and his daughter observed the test launch of nuclear-capable cruise missiles from a naval destroyer.

According to KCNA, Kim used that occasion to urge the navy to accelerate its nuclear armament program. The consecutive appearances are widely seen as part of a broader effort by Pyongyang to project military strength despite ongoing international sanctions and rising regional tensions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kim Ju Ae's presence at these events significant?

Her frequent public appearances, especially at military events, have fueled speculation that she may be being prepared for a future leadership role.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
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North Korea Kim Jong-Un
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