Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi To Visit Assam On Friday To Pay Tribute To Singer Zubeen Garg

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Assam On Friday To Pay Tribute To Singer Zubeen Garg

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi had visited the site on Thursday to review the arrangements for Gandhi's visit.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to arrive here on Friday to pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore last month.

Gandhi will visit Garg's resting place at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, to offer his respects to him, a Congress leader said.

He will also visit the singer's residence to convey his condolences to the bereaved family members, he said.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. He was cremated with state honours on September 23 near Guwahati. The Assam government formed an SIT that is investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi had visited the site on Thursday to review the arrangements for Gandhi's visit.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Thursday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to pay tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg was after 28 days of his death, but it is still ''better late than never''.

''We had expected a senior Congress leader like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or someone else to be present at the singer's cremation," the chief minister had said at a press conference here.

Sarma said as Gandhi is coming to pay his tribute to the singer, ''we welcome his visit to the state''. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Zubeen Garg RAHUL GANDHI Zubeen Garg Tribute
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget