US Manager Questions 5 PM Logoff, Dutch Employee’s HR Move Turns Tables

The user was criticized for logging off at 5 pm sharp, not responding to weekend emails, and refusing late-evening meetings. The manager perceived this as a lack of commitment to the team.
A Reddit post by an employee working in the Netherlands has gone viral after he claimed his American manager attempted to formally reprimand him for not working beyond office hours. The employee said he was criticised for logging off at 5 pm sharp, not responding to weekend emails, and refusing to attend late-evening meetings scheduled for US convenience. According to the post, the employee works for the Dutch arm of a large US tech company and recently got a new middle manager based in New York. While the manager initially appeared friendly, he soon displayed what the Redditor described as an obsession with “hustle culture,” questioning the employee’s commitment to the team.
My American manager tried to write me up for "lack of commitment" because I leave at 5:00 PM sharp. I work in the Netherlands.
US Hustle Culture Meets Europe
The Redditor recalled being warned that employees were expected to “go the extra mile” and was even threatened with a Performance Improvement Plan. In response, he pointed out that Dutch labour norms view after-hours work as a sign of inefficiency, not dedication, and reminded his manager that his contract strictly limits work to 40 hours a week. The situation reportedly de-escalated after the employee forwarded the exchange to the company’s Dutch HR department, which allegedly dismissed the threat and intervened, citing local labour laws. Since then, the manager has stopped contacting him outside office hours.
The post sparked widespread online reactions, with many users criticising US work culture and praising Europe’s stronger emphasis on work-life balance.
