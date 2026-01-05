US Manager Questions 5 PM Logoff, Dutch Employee’s HR Move Turns Tables

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUS Manager Questions 5 PM Logoff, Dutch Employee’s HR Move Turns Tables

A Dutch employee says his US manager tried to reprimand him for logging off at 5 pm, triggering a viral debate on work culture.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:55 PM (IST)

A Reddit post by an employee working in the Netherlands has gone viral after he claimed his American manager attempted to formally reprimand him for not working beyond office hours. The employee said he was criticised for logging off at 5 pm sharp, not responding to weekend emails, and refusing to attend late-evening meetings scheduled for US convenience. According to the post, the employee works for the Dutch arm of a large US tech company and recently got a new middle manager based in New York. While the manager initially appeared friendly, he soon displayed what the Redditor described as an obsession with “hustle culture,” questioning the employee’s commitment to the team.

My American manager tried to write me up for "lack of commitment" because I leave at 5:00 PM sharp. I work in the Netherlands.
byu/Dutch_Reality_Check inWorkReform

US Hustle Culture Meets Europe

The Redditor recalled being warned that employees were expected to “go the extra mile” and was even threatened with a Performance Improvement Plan. In response, he pointed out that Dutch labour norms view after-hours work as a sign of inefficiency, not dedication, and reminded his manager that his contract strictly limits work to 40 hours a week. The situation reportedly de-escalated after the employee forwarded the exchange to the company’s Dutch HR department, which allegedly dismissed the threat and intervened, citing local labour laws. Since then, the manager has stopped contacting him outside office hours.

The post sparked widespread online reactions, with many users criticising US work culture and praising Europe’s stronger emphasis on work-life balance.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a Reddit user reprimanded by their American manager?

The user was criticized for logging off at 5 pm sharp, not responding to weekend emails, and refusing late-evening meetings. The manager perceived this as a lack of commitment to the team.

What is the Dutch perspective on working beyond office hours?

In the Netherlands, working beyond office hours is viewed as a sign of inefficiency rather than dedication. Labor norms prioritize work-life balance.

How was the conflict between the employee and manager resolved?

The employee escalated the issue to the company's Dutch HR department. HR intervened, citing local labor laws, and the manager ceased contacting the employee outside of office hours.

What is 'hustle culture' as described in the article?

Hustle culture is characterized by an obsession with working long hours and exceeding expectations, often pressuring employees to 'go the extra mile.'

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
Reddit Netherland US Corporate
