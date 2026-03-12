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HomeNewsWorldIndia Among 16 Countries Under New US Trade Probe For 'Unfair Practices' As Trump Pushes Manufacturing Reset

India Among 16 Countries Under New US Trade Probe For 'Unfair Practices' As Trump Pushes Manufacturing Reset

This probe aims to determine if foreign production surpasses demand, harming US industries, and aligns with Trump's goal to revitalize American manufacturing and reshore supply chains.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
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The administration of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a fresh trade investigation into manufacturing practices in several foreign economies, including India.

The move comes shortly after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the president’s earlier attempt to impose tariffs by declaring a national economic emergency.

In a statement, Jamieson Greer said the administration would begin investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a legal mechanism that could eventually lead to new import taxes.

Major US Trading Partners Under Scrutiny

The investigation will cover 16 economies, including several of America’s largest trading partners.

Among those being examined are China, the European Union, Mexico, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The list also includes Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Officials said the probe will examine whether foreign economies have built manufacturing capacity that exceeds domestic demand and potentially harms US industry.

US Flags ‘Excess Capacity’ in Global Manufacturing

Speaking during a telephone briefing with reporters, Greer said the administration believes several key trading partners have developed production capacity that is not aligned with market demand.

“Our view is that key trading partners have developed production capacity that is really untethered from the market incentives of domestic and global demand,” Greer said, according to Bloomberg.

The investigation, he added, reflects the administration’s broader push to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

Push to Rebuild American Industrial Base

In the official statement, Greer said Washington would no longer allow its manufacturing base to weaken because of global overproduction.

“The United States will no longer sacrifice its industrial base to other countries that may be exporting their problems with excess capacity and production to us,” he said.

He added that the investigations demonstrate Trump’s commitment to reshoring critical supply chains and creating well-paid manufacturing jobs for American workers.

According to the statement, the administration believes structural overproduction in several foreign economies has disrupted American industry. Officials argue that in many sectors, US manufacturers have lost significant domestic production capacity or fallen behind overseas competitors.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the new trade investigation launched by the Trump administration?

The investigation examines whether foreign economies have built manufacturing capacity that exceeds domestic demand and potentially harms US industry. It aims to address global overproduction.

Which countries are included in this new trade investigation?

The investigation covers 16 economies, including China, the European Union, Mexico, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, among others.

What legal mechanism is being used for this investigation?

The administration is using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which could eventually lead to new import taxes.

What is the US government's main concern regarding foreign manufacturing?

The US government is concerned that foreign economies have developed production capacity that is not aligned with market demand, potentially harming American industry.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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