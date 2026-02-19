US Strike On Iran This Weekend? Trump Yet To Decide As Warships Mass In Middle East

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The possibility of a direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran is once again casting a long shadow over the Middle East. Reports from CNN and CBS suggest the US military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend, but the final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who has yet to authorise action.

Behind the scenes, the White House has reportedly been briefed that operational readiness is in place. Yet uncertainty remains. “He is spending a lot of time thinking about this,” a source said, underscoring the weight of the decision before the US President.

Massive US Military Build-Up Signals Readiness

VIDEO | US army footage of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in Middle East.



The scale of the American deployment is significant. According to a US official, Washington currently has 13 warships positioned in the Middle East, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships. Additional forces are on the way.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, is moving from the Atlantic towards the region, accompanied by three destroyers. It is rare for two US aircraft carriers, each carrying dozens of warplanes and thousands of personnel, to operate simultaneously in the Middle East.

Alongside naval forces, fighter aircraft including F-22 Raptors, F-15s, F-16s and KC-135 refuelling tankers have reportedly been deployed. Flight tracking data has shown aerial refuelling aircraft and E3 Sentry surveillance planes operating near or within the region, a clear sign of sustained operational capability.

Nuclear Deal Stalemate Raises Stakes

At the centre of the escalating tensions lies the long-running nuclear dispute. Washington and Tehran have held intermittent talks in recent months. Discussions in Geneva earlier this week aimed to avert US military intervention, with Iran stating afterwards that both sides had agreed on “guiding principles” for a deal.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that while there had been “a little bit of progress made”, the two sides remain “still very far apart on some issues”. She added that there are “many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran,” and warned, “Iran would be very wise to make a deal.”

Trump, who withdrew from the 2018 nuclear agreement during his first term, has repeatedly indicated he wants a new deal. At times, he has also floated the possibility of regime change, raising questions about how far any military action could extend.

Political Pressure And Strategic Calculations

Several additional factors appear to be shaping Washington’s calculations.

Earlier this year, Trump considered strikes following Iran’s crackdown on protesters. At the time, he warned Tehran against killing demonstrators and told Iranians, “Help is on the way.” He later stepped back, citing reported changes in Tehran’s conduct, but has since renewed warnings.

Israeli coordination is also believed to be close. Reports indicate that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been working in tandem, applying economic pressure even during diplomatic negotiations.

The global oil market adds another layer. With supply currently strong and prices relatively contained, analysts suggest a limited strike might not cause prolonged disruption, though any escalation could still trigger volatility.

What Comes Next?

For now, the region waits. Iran is expected to retaliate in the event of an attack, though some US and Israeli officials reportedly believe Tehran’s response capacity may be weaker than in previous years.

Whether diplomacy prevails or military force is authorised may depend on the coming days. One decision from Washington could reshape the geopolitical balance, and potentially redraw the lines of conflict in the Middle East once again.