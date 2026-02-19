8 Skiers Found Dead Near Lake Tahoe After California Avalanche

Rescue crews searching the remote backcountry near California’s Lake Tahoe have recovered the bodies of eight skiers who were reported missing after a powerful avalanche earlier this week. Authorities say a ninth person remains unaccounted for and is presumed dead.

The avalanche struck the Castle Peak area at around 11:30am local time on Tuesday, sweeping across a slope described as roughly the size of a football field. Fifteen skiers were initially reported missing. Six people were rescued.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon confirmed the fatalities and said one of those who died was married to a member of a search-and-rescue team, making the ongoing recovery effort especially emotional for responders.

Sheriff Mourns Deaths

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo extended condolences to the families, calling it a deeply difficult time for the community.

Officials said the bodies remain buried under heavy snow and cannot yet be retrieved because of severe weather conditions. Since the avalanche, nearly three feet (0.9m) of additional snow has fallen in the region, according to Tahoe National Forest supervisor Chris Feutrier, who warned that the avalanche risk remains high.

Once recovery becomes possible, the victims will be taken to the Placer County morgue. Authorities have informed the families but have not released the names of the deceased. Officials said the victims include seven women and two men.

The rescue operation involved two teams and around 50 personnel who navigated extreme weather using specialised equipment. On Tuesday evening, crews reached an area about two miles from where survivors had taken shelter in temporary tents and then skied the remaining distance to reach them.

Two of the survivors suffered injuries that left them unable to walk and had to be carried out. They were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. The surviving group included one guide and five clients from Blackbird Mountain. The full party consisted of 11 recreational skiers and four guides returning from a three-day trip when the avalanche hit.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said state agencies were coordinating closely with local authorities in an all-hands rescue and recovery effort.

Officials described conditions on Wednesday as treacherous, urging the public to stay out of the backcountry to allow teams to focus on recovery operations.

According to the Sierra Avalanche Center, the slide was rated D2.5 on a five-point destructive scale, indicating a significant avalanche stretching more than half a mile with debris deposits around 6.5 feet (2 metres) deep.

Nearby Boreal Mountain Ski Resort reported more than 30 inches (76cm) of snowfall since Tuesday and closed operations due to strong winds and poor visibility. The storm has also forced the closure of major roadways, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50.