Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS envoy to India Gor meets US Commerce secretary Lutnick

US envoy to India Gor meets US Commerce secretary Lutnick

Washington, Apr 8 (PTI): US envoy to India Sergio Gor met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick here and discussed the commercial roadmap for the two countries and the opening up of a market of .

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 04:33 AM (IST)

Washington, Apr 8 (PTI): US envoy to India Sergio Gor met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick here and discussed the commercial roadmap for the two countries and the opening up of a market of 1.4 billion people for American products.

In a social media post, Gor said he discussed with Lutnick a new Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to connect India’s AI scale with the American AI ecosystem and also strong participation from New Delhi in the upcoming SelectUSA Summit near here.

“Productive meeting with Secretary @HowardLutnick on the US-India commercial roadmap. We discussed a new MoU connecting India’s AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, strong Indian participation at the upcoming @SelectUSA Summit, and growing Indian pharma investment in the United States to boost competition, and strengthen supply chains,” Gor said in a post on Tuesday.

In a separate post, the US Department of Commerce said Lutnick and Gor were working to open a market of 1.4 billion people to American products.

“Today, Secretary Lutnick met with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, advancing President Trump's historic U.S.-India trade deal,” the US Department of Commerce said in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Together, we are working to open a market of 1.4 billion people to American products and secure over USD 500 billion in US exports,” it said.

Gor said he also had a meeting with Ben Black, the CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Met @DFC_CEO Ben Black for a good discussion on expanding US-India investment partnerships that support infrastructure, growth, and private sector opportunity. Ben is doing a fantastic job,” said Gor.

“Always great to see my friend @DAGToddBlanche and update him on my work in South and Central Asia. Everything we do under President Trump is to serve the American people first and ensure our foreign policies make America safer and stronger,” the US Ambassador to India said. PTI SKU SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery

Published at : 08 Apr 2026 04:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 08 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US envoy to India Gor meets US Commerce secretary Lutnick
US envoy to India Gor meets US Commerce secretary Lutnick
World
Pak PM urges Trump to extend Iran deadline
Pak PM urges Trump to extend Iran deadline
World
China, Russia Veto UN Resolution To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
China, Russia Veto UN Resolution To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
World
US Iran War Live Updates:Iran Warns Of Global Fallout As US Tensions Escalate
US Iran War Live Updates:Iran Warns Of Global Fallout As US Tensions Escalate
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
OPINION | Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years
Opinion
Embed widget