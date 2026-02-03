Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTurkey Prepares To Host High-Stakes Talks Between US-Iran In Istanbul

Turkey Prepares To Host High-Stakes Talks Between US-Iran In Istanbul

According to Turkish officials, the priority of planned Istanbul meetings is to de-escalate tensions and avoid conflict, as relations between Washington & Tehran have deteriorated in recent months.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Turkey is preparing to host high-level talks between the United States and Iran in Istanbul this Friday, marking a significant diplomatic effort to ease escalating tensions between the two powers. The discussions are expected to be led by the US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Turkey playing a central mediating role-Bloomberg reported.

Focus On Conflict Avoidance

According to Turkish officials, the priority of the planned Istanbul meetings is to de-escalate tensions and avoid conflict, as relations between Washington and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months. Several nations, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, have been invited to participate, possibly at the foreign minister level, underlining the broader regional effort to stabilise the situation.

The talks come against a backdrop of heightened tension, with the deployment of US naval assets to the region and ongoing disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme. The United Arab Emirates has urged both sides to pursue a long-term diplomatic solution, warning that the Middle East cannot afford another war.

Iran’s leadership has indicated a willingness to engage in “fair and equitable negotiations” over its nuclear activities, provided the environment is free from threats and unreasonable demands. However, mutual suspicion persists, particularly over issues such as uranium enrichment and missile development.

Trump Signals Both Diplomacy & Pressure

While US President Donald Trump has expressed hope for a negotiated outcome, he has also maintained pressure on Tehran, warning of serious consequences. The planned Istanbul meeting would be the first direct public engagement between senior US and Iranian officials in months, reflecting both sides’ recognition of the risks posed by continued escalation.

Why It Matters

The talks represent a rare opportunity for renewed diplomacy just as tensions, fueled by disagreements over nuclear limits, regional influence, and military posturing, remain dangerously high. A successful engagement in Istanbul could help avert broader conflict, though both diplomatic and strategic challenges remain.

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
