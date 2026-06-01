Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHungary PM Peter Magyar Moves To Oust President Tamas Sulyok

Hungary PM Peter Magyar Moves To Oust President Tamas Sulyok

Hungary's new Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, has moved to oust the president, threatening constitutional action. Head of state Tamas Sulyok has refused Magyar's demand that he resign.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 11:24 PM (IST)

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar on Monday said his government would begin steps to remove President Tamas Sulyok if he does not resign.

Sulyok, who was elected in 2024 by a parliament dominated by the former conservative nationalist premier Viktor Orban's allies, has rejected calls to resign.

Why Does Magyar Want To Oust Hungary's President?

Magyar said after talks in Budapest that the "necessary procedures" would be launched following the expiry of a deadline he had set for Sulyok to step down.

The new prime minister's Tisza Party won a landslide election victory in April and holds a two-thirds majority in parliament, allowing it to amend the constitution.

Magyar has argued that the president no longer represents national unity, as required by the constitution, and could obstruct the new government's agenda.

"We will make the necessary decisions in due course," Magyar told journalists after visiting head of state Sulyok at his official residence in Budapest

"Hungary does not belong to Tamas Sulyok, nor to Viktor Orban. It doesn't belong to a single party or political system," Magyar said. "The constitution states quite clearly that the president showcases the unity of the nation and guards the democratic functioning of the state.”

President Accused Of Failing In Duty

Magyar also accused Sulyok of failing in his duties by not speaking out when Orban made dehumanizing remarks about critics and when the previous government passed legislation banning LGBTQ+ Pride events.

Since taking office in May, Magyar has also pushed for the removal of other officials appointed under Orban's rule.

He said the planned legislative process would take roughly a month and would involve "removing all the puppets" who had been involved in "dismantling the rule of law ⁠and ​democracy."

Last week, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was prepared to unblock up to €16.4 billion ($19.1 billion) in frozen funding if the new government continues to deliver on crucial reforms.

The cash flow had been frozen due to what the bloc saw as democratic backsliding and rule of law violations under Orban.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 01 Jun 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hungary Hungary's New Prime Minister Peter Magyar Tamas Sulyok
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hungary PM Peter Magyar Moves To Oust President Tamas Sulyok
Hungary PM Peter Magyar Moves To Oust President Tamas Sulyok
World
Iran Suspends Talks With US, Trump Claims Deal Between Israel And Hezbollah
Iran Suspends Talks With US, Trump Claims Deal Between Israel And Hezbollah
World
Nepal Parliament Disrupted Over PM Shah’s Border Remarks, Opposition Demands Apology
Nepal Parliament Disrupted Over PM Shah’s Border Remarks, Opposition Demands Apology
World
Zohran Mamdani Was Absent From The Israel Day Parade; Former Israeli PM Called It 'Cowardly'
Zohran Mamdani Was Absent From The Israel Day Parade; Former Israeli PM Called It 'Cowardly'
Advertisement

Videos

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh House, Recreates Crime Scene in Ongoing Probe
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene With Dummy Body at Suspect Giribala Singh’s Home
CBSE Portal Delayed: Students Face Trouble as Website Remains Under Maintenance
Lucknow Tension: Pasi Fort Dispute Escalates as Protesters Confront MP RK Chaudhary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget