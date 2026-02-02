Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he remained 'hopeful' about reaching an agreement with Iran, hours after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any US-initiated conflict would escalate into a “regional war.”

Trump said the coming days would determine whether diplomatic efforts succeed, adding that failure to reach an agreement would test the accuracy of Khamenei’s warning.

Addressing reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the US President said American military deployments in the region were substantial but stressed that the administration preferred a diplomatic resolution.

"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said.

Khamenei Warns Against US Military Action

Trump’s comments followed a series of statements issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader on X, in which Khamenei cautioned the United States against military escalation, asserting that any conflict would not remain confined.

"The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," Khamenei wrote, adding that Iran would not be intimidated by threats involving warships or aircraft.

He also dismissed US military deployment as ineffective intimidation, referencing threats involving naval and air power.

"That Americans sometimes talk about war — saying we will come with warships and aircraft — is nothing new. The Iranian nation is not affected by such talk. They shouldn't try to intimidate the Iranian nation with such things," another post said.

Tehran Says It Will Not Initiate Conflict

Khamenei said Iran had no intention of starting a war but would retaliate decisively if attacked, framing the dispute as an effort by Washington to assert control over Iran’s resources and strategic position.

"We are not the initiators of war. We do not seek to oppress anyone. We do not seek to attack any country. However, anyone who seeks to attack or cause harm will face a decisive blow from the Iranian nation," he said in another post.

"What is the issue between the United States and Iran? The issue can be summed up in two words: The United States wants to devour Iran; the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic prevent this," Khamenei added.

Supreme Leader Cites Historical US Influence

Pointing to historical US involvement in Iran, Khamenei said Washington was attempting to reassert influence lost decades earlier, citing Iran’s natural resources and geographic significance.

"Iran possesses numerous attractions: Its oil, gas, rich minerals, and geographic location are attractive. The US wants to seize control of this country just as they controlled it before," he said.

"For more than 30 years, the Americans were present in Iran. Iran's resources, oil, politics, and security were in their hands. Everything was in their hands. Now that their grip has been broken, they're trying to find a way back. The Iranian nation stands firm, preventing it," he added.

He further stated that Iran would continue to resist what he described as American pressure, saying the country "stands firm and will continue to stand firm" against US “mischief and harassment.”

US Signals Preference For Talks Despite Military Deployment

Earlier on Saturday, Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, reiterated that powerful US naval assets had been deployed near Iran while expressing hope that talks would produce an acceptable agreement.

"We do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction, as you know. But I hope they negotiate something that's acceptable," he said.

A “massive Armada,” led by the USS Abraham Lincoln, is currently heading towards Iran as tensions escalate.