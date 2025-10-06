Hamas, Israel Begin ‘Unofficial’ Talks In Cairo On Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan And Hostage Swap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





High-stakes negotiations begin in Cairo as Egyptian and Qatari mediators work to broker a Gaza peace deal centred on a large-scale hostage-prisoner exchange and a potential halt to the war. The talks come as both Hamas and Israel cautiously welcome US President Donald Trump’s new peace proposal aimed at ending devastating conflict in Gaza.

According to Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egyptian intelligence, the delegations are “discussing ground conditions for the release of detainees and prisoners,” following Trump’s proposal to stop hostilities and secure the release of captives on both sides.

Sources said Egyptian and Qatari officials are mediating indirect talks, working to establish a clear mechanism for exchanging Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Negotiations are taking place under tight security and behind closed doors, only weeks after Israel reportedly attempted to assassinate Hamas’ chief negotiators in a strike on Qatar.

The Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, who survived the Doha attack, met Egyptian intelligence officials before the talks, according to an Egyptian security source.

The latest round, launched on the eve of the second anniversary of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack, is expected to be “difficult and complex,” a Palestinian source close to the movement’s leadership told AFP. “We expect tough negotiations given the occupation’s intent to continue its war of extermination,” he added.

Trump’s Pressure for Swift End to Gaza War

Trump’s team, including envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, has urged mediators to “move fast” to end the Gaza war. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Israeli airstrikes continued till last week, killing at least seven Palestinians, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency spokesperson Mahmud Basal.

AFP footage showed fresh explosions across the enclave, even after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Israel to halt its bombing campaign.

‘Several Days of Talks Expected’

Both Hamas and Israel have signalled conditional approval of Trump’s peace initiative, but diplomats warn that reaching a final agreement could take several days.

The plan includes a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, alongside the release of all hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and a complete ceasefire. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that troops will remain deployed “deep inside Gaza” until Israel’s security goals are met.

According to Palestinian sources, the initial exchange process could take several days, depending on Israel’s troop movements, ceasefire compliance, and suspension of air operations.

With both sides testing the limits of diplomacy, Cairo has once again become the epicentre of Middle East peace efforts, as the world watches whether Trump’s latest Gaza peace plan can end one of the region’s deadliest wars.