Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday highlighted India’s economic growth and stability while noting the uncertain trajectory of neighbouring Pakistan. Speaking at the book launch of former Minister MJ Akbar’s 'After Me, Chaos: Astrology in the Mughal Empire', Singh said 'India is currently the fourth-largest economy and is projected to become the third-largest by 2030. According to IMF projections, India is also on track to become the world’s second-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity by 2038.'

The Defence Minister also contrasted India’s stability with Pakistan’s ongoing political and economic uncertainty. Referring to Akbar’s earlier description of Pakistan as a “toxic jelly state” in his 2012 book 'Tinderbox: The Past and Future of Pakistan', Singh said the neighbouring country remains on the brink of instability. “Considering Pakistan’s current state, only the Almighty knows what the future holds for it,” he added, declining to speculate further on the matter.

Speaking at the book release function of ‘After Me, Chaos’, the book written by former Union Minister and renowned journalist Shri MJ Akbar. https://t.co/dUEr28TBG0 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 6, 2025

Singh reiterated concerns over Pakistan’s military activities near the Sir Creek border. He warned that any expansion of military infrastructure or misadventure in the area would trigger a “decisive response” from India, with the potential to alter strategic outcomes. Singh’s remarks emphasised the contrast between India’s steady economic reforms and structural progress and Pakistan’s uncertain political and security situation.

By citing both economic indicators and regional developments, Singh underscored India’s stability and preparedness while pointing to the unpredictability of Pakistan’s future. His comments reflected the ongoing monitoring of regional security dynamics, highlighting that while India continues on a path of growth and reform, the future of its neighbour remains unclear.

The remarks also reaffirmed India’s position on safeguarding national security and responding firmly to any potential threats arising from instability or military activity across the border.