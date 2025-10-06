Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'Only Almighty Knows Pak's Future': Rajnath Singh Flags Pakistan’s Instability Amid India’s Economic Growth

'Only Almighty Knows Pak's Future': Rajnath Singh Flags Pakistan’s Instability Amid India’s Economic Growth

Singh reiterated concerns over Pakistan’s military activities near the Sir Creek border. He warned that any misadventure in the area would trigger a “decisive response” from India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday highlighted India’s economic growth and stability while noting the uncertain trajectory of neighbouring Pakistan. Speaking at the book launch of former Minister MJ Akbar’s 'After Me, Chaos: Astrology in the Mughal Empire', Singh said 'India is currently the fourth-largest economy and is projected to become the third-largest by 2030. According to IMF projections, India is also on track to become the world’s second-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity by 2038.'

The Defence Minister also contrasted India’s stability with Pakistan’s ongoing political and economic uncertainty. Referring to Akbar’s earlier description of Pakistan as a “toxic jelly state” in his 2012 book 'Tinderbox: The Past and Future of Pakistan', Singh said the neighbouring country remains on the brink of instability. “Considering Pakistan’s current state, only the Almighty knows what the future holds for it,” he added, declining to speculate further on the matter.

Singh reiterated concerns over Pakistan’s military activities near the Sir Creek border. He warned that any expansion of military infrastructure or misadventure in the area would trigger a “decisive response” from India, with the potential to alter strategic outcomes. Singh’s remarks emphasised the contrast between India’s steady economic reforms and structural progress and Pakistan’s uncertain political and security situation.

By citing both economic indicators and regional developments, Singh underscored India’s stability and preparedness while pointing to the unpredictability of Pakistan’s future. His comments reflected the ongoing monitoring of regional security dynamics, highlighting that while India continues on a path of growth and reform, the future of its neighbour remains unclear.

The remarks also reaffirmed India’s position on safeguarding national security and responding firmly to any potential threats arising from instability or military activity across the border.

Also read
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Rajnath SIngh MJ Akbar Book Sir Creek Border
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Election 2025
Bihar Election 2025 Dates: State Set To Witness Polling In 2 Phases, Results To Be Declared On Nov 14
Bihar Election 2025: State Set To Witness Polling In 2 Phases, Results To Be Declared On Nov 14
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget