France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted Lecornu's resignation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
France plunged into further political deadlock after the newly named Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned just hours after the cabinet was unveiled. President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted Lecornu's resignation.

Macron named Lecornu to the post last month, but the largely unchanged cabinet lineup he unveiled late Sunday was met with fierce criticism across the political spectrum.

 

 

 

 

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Emmanuel Macron France
