Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka on Thursday after 17 years in exile, as the country grapples with unrest over a student leader’s killing and outrage in India over the lynching of a Hindu man, calling for unity, peace and stability.

Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, arrived in the capital accompanied by his wife, daughter, pet cat and two aides. Soon after landing, he visited his ailing mother at Evercare Hospital, where she has been undergoing treatment since November 23.

Campaign Begins In Dhaka Later in the day, Rahman addressed a massive rally in Dhaka’s Purbachal area, marking the start of what is being seen as his political comeback ahead of Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026. Widely viewed as a frontrunner, the 60-year-old leader promised to work towards building a “safe Bangladesh” for all citizens.

“Today, I want to say that I have a plan for my country… a safe state that people have long hoped for,” Rahman said in his first speech after returning home. Stressing communal harmony, he said Bangladesh belongs equally to people of all religions and regions, and urged citizens to rise above divisions.

Lynching Sparks Minority Fears Rahman’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh over alleged blasphemy, an incident that triggered condemnation and renewed concerns over minority safety. Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has condemned the killing.

Calling repeatedly for peace, Rahman urged people across political and religious lines to help maintain law and order. “Upholding the peace and dignity of Bangladesh should always be our first priority,” he said.

In an emotional moment, Rahman was seen stepping out of the airport, removing his shoes and touching the soil as a mark of reverence to his motherland. Supporters flooded Dhaka’s streets waving banners and chanting slogans, as tight security was deployed across key areas.