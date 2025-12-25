PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, describing the occasion as a moment of renewed national inspiration. Addressing a gathering in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Modi extended Christmas greetings to people in India and across the world, while also paying tribute to several towering figures whose birth anniversaries fall on December 25, including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Tributes, Christmas Greetings & National Icons

In his speech, PM Modi said December 25 was a day of profound significance for the nation. Alongside Christmas celebrations, he noted, the date marks the birth anniversaries of Bharat Ratna awardees Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya, as well as social reformer Maharaja Bijli Pasi.

“These great men safeguarded India’s identity, unity and pride, and left an indelible imprint on nation-building,” Modi said, adding that Vajpayee himself had issued a postage stamp in honour of Maharaja Bijli Pasi in 2000. He said the spirit of Christmas should bring happiness and harmony into everyone’s lives, particularly at a time when unity and compassion are essential.

Atal Era Reforms & India’s Digital Rise

Highlighting Vajpayee’s legacy, Modi said many of today’s achievements had their roots in policies initiated during the former prime minister’s tenure. Referring to debates around digital identity, he said the groundwork for India’s globally recognised Aadhaar system was laid during Vajpayee’s government.

The prime minister also credited Vajpayee for accelerating India’s telecom revolution through progressive policies that expanded access to phones and the internet. “Today, India is among the countries with the highest number of mobile and internet users,” Modi said, adding that the former leader would have been pleased to know that India has become the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer over the past 11 years.

He noted that Uttar Pradesh, from where Vajpayee served as a Member of Parliament, has now emerged as India’s leading mobile manufacturing state.

Earlier in the day, on Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary, Modi visited Sadaiv Atal to offer floral tributes, alongside President Droupadi Murmu and senior leaders. In a post on X, Modi said Vajpayee proved that excellence was defined by conduct rather than position -a value that continues to guide the nation.