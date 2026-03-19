Tel Aviv Blasts, Gulf Refineries Ablaze As War Enters Day 20

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Fresh explosions were heard over Tel Aviv on Thursday, AFP reported citing its correspondent, as the US-Iran war entered its 20th day and strikes intensified across the region.

Following the Israeli strike on facilities linked to the South Pars natural gas field in Iran, which it shares with Qatar, Tehran launched attacks on oil refineries and energy infrastructure across Gulf countries.

Iran targeted a Saudi refinery on the Red Sea, while liquefied natural gas facilities in Qatar and two Kuwaiti oil refineries were set ablaze.

Saudi Arabia Signals Possible Military Response

Saudi Arabia has not ruled out military action in response to repeated missile and drone attacks from Iran, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday.

"The kingdom is not going to succumb to pressure, and on the contrary, this pressure will backfire... and certainly, as we have stated quite clearly, we have reserved the right to take military actions if deemed necessary," he said after a meeting in Riyadh.

Trump Warns Over South Pars Gas Field

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran’s South Pars gas field could be destroyed if attacks targeting Qatar’s main gas facilities continue.

Qatar said Iranian missile strikes had caused “extensive damage” to additional LNG sites.

Drones Intercepted Over Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it intercepted and destroyed eight drones over Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said “significant surprises” are expected after the killing of Iran’s intelligence minister Esmail Khatib in an overnight strike.

Iran condemned the attack on its South Pars gas field, with President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences” that could “engulf the entire world.”

A day earlier, Israel had killed senior security official Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholam Reza Soleimani.

Questions Raised Over US Decision-Making

Former US National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent said there was no “robust debate” before Trump’s decision to strike Iran, alleging that dissenting views were not presented.

Macron Calls For Halt To Strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken with Trump and the Qatari emir following attacks on energy facilities.

“It is in the common interest to implement without delay a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water infrastructure,” Macron said.

Iraq Group Offers Conditional Pause

Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah said it would halt attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad for five days, subject to conditions, including an end to Israeli strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs and no targeting of residential areas in Iraq.

Civilian Casualties Reported In West Bank

The Palestinian Red Crescent said three Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile strike in the occupied West Bank late Wednesday, marking the first deadly Iranian attack there since the start of the conflict.

Gas Prices Surge Amid Supply Concerns

European natural gas prices jumped sharply after the strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure, with benchmark futures rising as much as 35%, Bloomberg reported.

QatarEnergy said its Ras Laffan facility suffered “extensive damage” following multiple strikes that triggered major fires.