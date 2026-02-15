Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Om Birla, Vikram Misri To Attend PM-Elect Tarique Rahman's Oath Ceremony In Bangladesh

Om Birla, Vikram Misri To Attend PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony In Bangladesh

BNP chief Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM Feb 17; India sends top envoys as ties reset signals emerge soon.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Following a landslide electoral victory, BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister in Dhaka on February 17. The new government formation comes after the party secured a commanding parliamentary majority, signalling a major political shift in Bangladesh’s power structure. From India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri are expected to attend the ceremony, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

India Signals Diplomatic Continuity

The visit is being positioned as a signal of continuity in bilateral ties despite political changes in Dhaka. The oath will be administered by Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Complex, marking a break from past practice when such ceremonies were typically held at the presidential residence.

Parallel High-Level Global Diplomacy

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same day, highlighting parallel diplomatic engagements. The transition follows the political exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League, after the 2024 uprising. BNP leaders have urged India to accept what they describe as a “new political reality” and reset engagement frameworks between the two neighbours.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh?

BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister. This follows the party's landslide electoral victory.

When and where will the new Prime Minister be sworn in?

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on February 17 at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Complex in Dhaka. President Mohammad Shahabuddin will administer the oath.

Which Indian dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri are expected to attend. Their presence signals continuity in bilateral ties.

What led to the formation of this new government?

The new government is formed after the BNP secured a commanding parliamentary majority. This follows the political exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Bangladesh PM. BNP Tarique Rahman
