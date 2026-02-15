Om Birla, Vikram Misri To Attend PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony In Bangladesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Following a landslide electoral victory, BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister in Dhaka on February 17. The new government formation comes after the party secured a commanding parliamentary majority, signalling a major political shift in Bangladesh’s power structure. From India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri are expected to attend the ceremony, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

India Signals Diplomatic Continuity

The visit is being positioned as a signal of continuity in bilateral ties despite political changes in Dhaka. The oath will be administered by Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Complex, marking a break from past practice when such ceremonies were typically held at the presidential residence.

Parallel High-Level Global Diplomacy

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same day, highlighting parallel diplomatic engagements. The transition follows the political exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League, after the 2024 uprising. BNP leaders have urged India to accept what they describe as a “new political reality” and reset engagement frameworks between the two neighbours.