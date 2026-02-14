Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi May Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In After BNP Victory In Bangladesh

PM Modi May Attend Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In After BNP Victory In Bangladesh

BNP may invite PM Modi to Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in, signaling warmer India ties. The party also reiterated its commitment to democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of its leader, Tarique Rahman, following the party’s decisive victory in the Bangladesh elections. The move is seen as a positive signal for bilateral ties after years of tension under the previous regime. Responding to PM Modi’s congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman, the BNP expressed gratitude, saying the win reflects the trust and confidence of the Bangladeshi people in its leadership and the democratic process.

Signals Push For Stronger Bilateral Ties

The party also reiterated its commitment to democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development. “We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other’s concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region,” the BNP added.

Invite Could Reshape Regional Diplomacy

A day earlier, PM Modi confirmed a phone conversation with Tarique Rahman. If the formal invitation is extended and accepted, Indian PM’s presence at the swearing-in ceremony would mark a huge milestone in India–Bangladesh relations. No official announcement has been made yet regarding the date of the swearing-in ceremony or confirmation of attendance by foreign dignitaries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the BNP planning to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony?

Yes, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of its leader, Tarique Rahman.

Why might the BNP invite PM Modi?

The invitation is seen as a positive signal for bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, aiming to improve relations after years of tension.

What was the BNP's response to PM Modi's congratulatory message?

The BNP expressed gratitude for PM Modi's message, stating that their victory reflects the trust of the Bangladeshi people in their leadership and the democratic process.

What is the BNP's commitment to regional relations?

The BNP is committed to democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development, looking forward to constructive engagement with India.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh PM Modi INDIA BNP Tarique Rahman
