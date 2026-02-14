PM Modi May Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In After BNP Victory In Bangladesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of its leader, Tarique Rahman, following the party’s decisive victory in the Bangladesh elections. The move is seen as a positive signal for bilateral ties after years of tension under the previous regime. Responding to PM Modi’s congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman, the BNP expressed gratitude, saying the win reflects the trust and confidence of the Bangladeshi people in its leadership and the democratic process.

Signals Push For Stronger Bilateral Ties The party also reiterated its commitment to democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development. “We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other’s concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region,” the BNP added. Invite Could Reshape Regional Diplomacy

A day earlier, PM Modi confirmed a phone conversation with Tarique Rahman. If the formal invitation is extended and accepted, Indian PM’s presence at the swearing-in ceremony would mark a huge milestone in India–Bangladesh relations. No official announcement has been made yet regarding the date of the swearing-in ceremony or confirmation of attendance by foreign dignitaries.