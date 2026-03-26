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HomeNewsWorldStrait Of Hormuz Remains Irreplaceable-Why No Alternative Route Exists

Strait Of Hormuz Remains Irreplaceable-Why No Alternative Route Exists

Strait Of Hormuz: Building a new sea route is far more complicated than it looks. The surrounding region includes rugged mountains, desert terrain, and tightly drawn national borders.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
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The Strait of Hormuz has remained in focus for the past month as tensions in West Asia continue to raise concerns about global oil supplies and shipping routes. Nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through this narrow waterway, making it one of the most critical trade corridors. Every time the region faces instability, questions emerge about why an alternative route has never been built. While it may appear simple on a map to create another passage, experts say geography, cost, and political complications make replacing the strait extremely difficult even today.

Why Hormuz Still Matters So Much

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is used by some of the world’s largest oil producers.

Key facts about the route:

  • Nearly 20% of global oil supply moves through the strait
  • Major exporters using the route include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait and Iran
  • Asian economies depend heavily on shipments passing through Hormuz
  • Even short disruptions can push global oil prices higher
  • Insurance and shipping costs rise sharply during tensions

Because of this dependence, any conflict in the region quickly becomes a global economic concern.

Why There Is No Real Alternative

Some countries have built pipelines to reduce reliance on the strait, but these cannot fully replace tanker traffic.

  • Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline can bypass Hormuz but has limited capacity
  • UAE exports some oil through Fujairah without using the strait
  • Total bypass capacity is far lower than normal tanker volumes
  • Most Gulf oil still needs sea transport through Hormuz

Building a new sea route is far more complicated than it looks. The surrounding region includes rugged mountains, desert terrain, and tightly drawn national borders, making canal construction technically difficult and extremely expensive.

Any new route would also require agreement between several countries, raising concerns about security, sovereignty, and control of the passage.

Because of these geographical, economic, and political hurdles, the Strait of Hormuz remains irreplaceable, which is why it returns to the global spotlight every time tensions rise in the region.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Iran Us Conflict Iran War
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