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English NewsNewsWorldVietnam's VinSpace Partners With SpaceX To Launch First Satellites In 2027

Vietnam's VinSpace Partners With SpaceX To Launch First Satellites In 2027

Vietnam's first private space company is turning to Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its first satellites as Hanoi seeks to build a space industry and become a regional space power.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VinSpace and SpaceX signed deal for 2027 satellite launch.
  • VinSpace satellites test technology, enabling future commercial services.
  • Vietnam pursues mid-level space power by 2030.

Edited by: Rob Turner

Vietnam's only private space company on Tuesday signed a deal with SpaceX to launch its first satellites into orbit next year.

The satellites will fly aboard a 2027 mission under SpaceX's Transporter rideshare program, which allows multiple customers to share the same rocket and split satellite launch costs.

What do we know about VinSpace and SpaceX?

The company, VinSpace, said it would develop and operate the satellites itself, using the missions to test technology in orbit and pave the way for future commercial services.

"Reliable access to space is fundamental to turning satellite innovation into operational missions," VinSpace CEO Thu Vu said.

The company did not disclose how many satellites it plans to launch, their specifications or the value of the contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

What is VinSpace?

VinSpace was established in November 2025 by Vingroup, Vietnam's largest privately-owned conglomerate.

The group was founded by Pham Nhat Vuong, Vietnam's richest man. It has interests ranging from real estate, retail and tourism to healthcare and education.

In recent years, Vingroup has increasingly expanded into technology, including electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, robotics and aerospace.

VinSpace says it ultimately wants to become a full-service aerospace company, with capabilities spanning satellite design and manufacturing, launch management, satellite operations and space-based data services.

What are Vietnam's ambitions in space?

Vietnam has been building its space capabilities for decades but remains a relatively small player in the global industry.

It launched its first telecommunications satellite in 2008 and a second in 2012.

The government has set a goal of becoming a mid-level space power in Southeast Asia by 2030, with satellite technology seen as part of a wider drive to develop high-tech industries.

In March, Vietnam opened a major space science and technology center at Hanoi's Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, aimed at expanding domestic satellite development and the use of space-based data.

In April, Vietnam licensed SpaceX's Starlink for its first large-scale trial of satellite internet, which uses thousands of low-Earth-orbit satellites to provide high-speed connectivity.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did VinSpace sign with SpaceX?

VinSpace signed a deal with SpaceX to launch its first satellites into orbit next year. They will fly aboard a 2027 mission under SpaceX's Transporter rideshare program.

What is the purpose of VinSpace's satellite launches?

VinSpace will use these missions to test technology in orbit and pave the way for future commercial services. The company plans to develop and operate the satellites itself.

Who established VinSpace and when?

VinSpace was established in November 2025 by Vingroup, Vietnam's largest privately-owned conglomerate. The group was founded by Pham Nhat Vuong.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Vietnam SpaceX Satellite Launch VinSpace Vietnam Space Industry
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