Imran Khan’s Health Sparks Alarm, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Demands Medical Care

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Party calls for full medical check-up, transparency, end to confinement.

Concern is mounting over the health of Pakistan’s incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party demanding immediate access to personal doctors, family members and legal representatives. PTI leaders have described reports about Khan’s condition as alarming, while his sister Dr Uzma Khan called for his transfer to hospital for treatment under the supervision of his personal physicians. The party has also raised concerns over his prolonged solitary confinement in Adiala Jail and called for greater transparency over his medical condition.

PTI Raises Health Alarm

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said reports emerging from Adiala Jail about Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had caused widespread concern.

Raja said Khan already had a heart condition and that reports of additional health concerns could only be confirmed if his personal doctors and sisters were allowed to meet him.

He described the situation as deeply concerning and said keeping Khan isolated from his family and medical professionals for an extended period was unacceptable.

Raja also said PTI representatives had met the Registrar of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, who assured them that cases concerning Khan’s solitary confinement would be listed for hearing next week.

Sister Seeks Hospital Transfer

Khan’s sister, Dr Uzma Khan, said the family’s sole demand was for him to be transferred to hospital and treated under the supervision of his personal doctors.

PTI said Khan had been effectively kept in solitary confinement, with restrictions on meetings with family members and the party’s political leadership.

The party demanded immediate arrangements for Khan to meet his family, personal physicians, lawyers and senior political colleagues.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Images Claim To Show Imran Khan Imprisoned Under Harsh Conditions

Party Demands Full Medical Check-Up

PTI called for Khan to undergo a complete medical examination and receive treatment under the supervision of his personal doctors, with family members present and the process carried out transparently.

Breaking News: CM KPK Mr Sohail Afridi confirms Health" Urgency" of Pakistan's incarcerated Ex PM İmran Khan who is languishing in Adiala Jail for the last 3 years and solitary confinement for over 8 months.

He must have been weakened physically, his organs especially Liver… pic.twitter.com/kA6o4iAT8g — Fakhar Ur Rehman (@Fakharrehman01) August 11, 2026

The party said there could be “no compromise” over Khan’s health, safety and fundamental rights.

It also urged the government and relevant authorities to lift what it described as unnecessary restrictions and ensure access to adequate medical facilities.

The PTI statement said uncertainty surrounding Khan’s health could not continue and stressed that authorities had a responsibility to keep the public informed about his condition.

The party further linked Khan’s health and safety to the concerns of millions of his supporters, while demanding immediate action from the government.

Also Read: Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case