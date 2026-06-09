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HomeNewsWorld'No Food, Just Got Bullets': PoK Unrest Deepens Amid Claims Of Detentions, Internet Curbs And Police Action

'No Food, Just Got Bullets': PoK Unrest Deepens Amid Claims Of Detentions, Internet Curbs And Police Action

Tensions rise across PoK as activists allege mass detentions, internet blackouts and excessive force ahead of a region-wide protest.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fatalities reported; overseas Kashmiris protest, highlighting dissent.

Fresh tensions are sweeping across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as activists, opposition groups, and members of the Kashmiri diaspora intensify criticism of authorities over their handling of ongoing protests. The unrest, centered around Rawalakot but spreading to several other towns, has triggered allegations of mass arrests, internet restrictions, and excessive use of force.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has emerged as the leading force behind the demonstrations, has called for a region-wide protest on June 9. The organisation says public frustration has reached a tipping point amid growing concerns over governance, civil liberties, and political representation.

Activists Allege Hundreds Detained

According to JAAC leaders, security agencies have detained more than 450 people during the past six days as authorities sought to contain demonstrations across the region. The group has also claimed that several activists remain unaccounted for following protests outside the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot.

Human rights concerns have become a central issue in the movement, with activists accusing authorities of carrying out raids and arbitrary detentions. While these allegations have circulated widely, many of the claims remain independently unverified.

The Awami Action Committee has further alleged that the death toll linked to Sunday's violence in Rawalakot has climbed to 35. Official figures, however, paint a different picture, with authorities reporting at least seven fatalities, including four members of the security forces, during clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel.

Communication Blackouts Add To Public Frustration

Local groups have also raised concerns over disruptions to internet and mobile services across multiple areas, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Mirpur, and Neelum Valley. Protest leaders argue that the communication restrictions have aggravated tensions and made it more difficult for residents to share information about developments on the ground, as per a report on News 18.

The unrest has also attracted attention beyond the region. Overseas Kashmiri organisations have organised demonstrations in countries including the United Kingdom and the United States, calling for greater international attention to the situation and accusing Pakistan's civil-military establishment of suppressing dissent.

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Protest Voices Reflect Growing Discontent

Videos circulating on social media have highlighted the anger among demonstrators. In one widely shared clip, a young Kashmiri woman said that if they ask for wheat and electricity they were given bullets instead. 

Another prominent voice from the protests, Saqib Ilyasi, expressed frustration over the treatment of demonstrators, saying that they were humiliated, oppressed and it was better for them to kill everyone.

Protest organisers have described their campaign as an “Ailan-e-Jang”, a declaration of war for rights, dignity, and accountable governance.

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Political Tensions Continue To Escalate

The latest unrest comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan-administered Kashmir upheld constitutional protections for 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan. Activists argue that the ruling intensified existing political grievances and contributed to the current wave of protests.

The confrontation in Rawalakot, where demonstrators allege Pakistani Army personnel and Rangers opened fire on crowds, has prompted comparisons from some activists to earlier chapters of Pakistan's political history. Protest leaders warn that failing to address public concerns could deepen resentment and further destabilise the region.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How have communication blackouts affected the situation?

Local groups report internet and mobile service disruptions in multiple areas, including Muzaffarabad and Mirpur. Protest leaders argue these restrictions aggravate tensions and hinder information sharing among residents.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
PoK Muzaffarabad Kashmir Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Rawalakot
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