Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PoK faces escalated tensions, clashes with Pakistani security forces.

Rawalakot clashes reportedly caused 26 deaths, over 190 injuries.

PoK faces curfews, shutdown; diaspora protested in London.

Tensions have intensified across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of a region-wide shutdown and protest called by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). The unrest comes amid growing opposition to Islamabad's policies in the region and escalating confrontations between local residents and Pakistani security forces. While members of the PoK diaspora staged protests outside the Pakistani High Commission in London, demanding freedom for the region and criticising the Pakistani military, fresh clashes were reported from Rawalakot. The situation has raised concerns over further violence as authorities continue to enforce restrictions across several parts of PoK.

Deadly Clashes

According to reports and visuals accessed by ABP Live, Pakistani Army personnel and Rangers allegedly opened fire and used pellet guns against protesters in Rawalakot. The clashes have resulted in significant casualties, with reports claiming at least 26 people have been killed and more than 190 injured since the crackdown began.

Several of those injured reportedly suffered pellet gun wounds. However, some local residents have disputed the official figures, claiming in video statements that the actual death toll could be much higher, with estimates ranging between 100 and 150 fatalities. These claims have not been independently verified.

During the confrontations, residents reportedly resisted security personnel using sticks and timber. PoK Police said four police officers were also killed in the violence.

Protests Spread

The unrest has extended beyond PoK. In London, members of the PoK diaspora gathered outside the Pakistani High Commission, raising slogans against the Pakistani government and military while calling for greater autonomy and freedom for the region.

In a symbolic act of protest, residents in Rawalakot reportedly detained three Rangers personnel and publicly displayed their uniforms. The move was presented by protesters as a message against what they described as military repression.

Meanwhile, a curfew remains in place in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, bringing daily life to a halt. Internet services have also remained suspended across the region since Friday.

With the indefinite shutdown set to begin, videos circulating on social media show protesters warning of a prolonged confrontation if security forces take further action against demonstrators. The evolving situation has heightened fears of further instability in the region in the coming days.