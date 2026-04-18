Two merchant vessels reported being hit by gunfire. The British military stated that gunboats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard fired at a tanker.
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Ships Come Under Fire While Crossing Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions
The British military said two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired at a tanker transiting the strait shortly after Iran announced fresh restrictions on the key waterway.
- Two merchant vessels hit by gunfire in Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard gunboats targeted a tanker.
- Iran announced renewed blockade after US negotiations failed.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in the Strait of Hormuz?
Why did Iran impose new restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran announced renewed restrictions after accusing the US of breaking promises by continuing a naval blockade on ships traveling to and from Iranian ports.
What is the current status of the US naval blockade on Iranian ships?
The US naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports will remain in full force until Iran reaches an agreement with Washington to end the war.
Are there new negotiations scheduled between Iran and the US?
Yes, a new round of negotiations is expected in Islamabad on Monday, with both delegations likely to arrive on Sunday.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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