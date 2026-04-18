Ships Come Under Fire While Crossing Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

At least two merchant vessels reported being hit by gunfire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to a Reuters report citing three maritime security and shipping sources.

The extent of the impact was not immediately clear.

UK Military Flags Tanker Incident

The British military said two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired at a tanker transiting the strait shortly after Iran announced fresh restrictions on the key waterway.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said the incident occurred about 20 nautical miles north-east of Oman, adding that the tanker and its crew were safe.

Iran Announces Renewed Restrictions

The developments came hours after Iran imposed a renewed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, following a brief reopening during negotiations with the United States.

In a televised statement, Iran’s military command accused Washington of breaking its promise by continuing a naval blockade on ships travelling to and from Iranian ports.

Until the United States restores freedom of navigation for vessels linked to Iran, “the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled,” the statement said.

US Maintains Naval Blockade

US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until Iran reaches an agreement with Washington to end the war.

Fresh Round Of Talks Likely In Islamabad

A new round of negotiations between Iranian and US officials is expected to take place in Islamabad on Monday, according to Iranian authorities, with both delegations likely to arrive on Sunday, CNN reported.

Trump has indicated he may visit Pakistan to help finalise a potential agreement. Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, he said the situation in Iran is going “swimmingly” and could be resolved soon.

“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters outside the White House.

Reports suggest that in earlier talks in Islamabad, the US proposed a 20-year pause on Iran’s nuclear programme, while Tehran countered with a five-year pause.

Ceasefire Deadline Approaches

The current ceasefire between the two sides is set to expire next week, with no agreement yet in place.

Earlier Pakistan-mediated talks in Islamabad, which lasted 14 hours, ended without a breakthrough, with the US vice president and chief negotiator saying they were returning home “without a deal.”