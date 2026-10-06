A 22-year-old British national was arrested in London. He is suspected of preparing terrorist acts related to an incident near RAF Fairford.
UK Air Base Plot Investigation: Seventh Arrest Made As Police Probe Suspected Threat
The man, a British national in his twenties, was arrested in London in suspicion of "preparing terrorist acts."
- Police arrested man for alleged base terror plot.
- Seventh arrest follows gasoline-filled vans near base.
- US withdrew bombers; UK PM hinted Iran's involvement.
Edited by: Sean Sinico
Police in the UK arrested a man in connection with an alleged planned attack on a military air base used by the United States.
The suspect, a 22-year-old British national, was arrested "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts," police said.
Police arrested the man in London, and he is the seventh person taken into custody in connection with the incident in which three vans were stopped near the RAF Fairford air base in England's southwest on September 27.
While no explosives were found in the van, police secured some gasoline in them, it said.
The other six suspects were also men in their 20s, including one who is a dual UK-Iranian national. All six have been released on bail.
Media reports in the UK said one of the initial suspects had informed the authorities of the incident, which police did not confirm.
Bombers withdrawn
US bombers have been seen taking off and landing at the air base, with the UK government allowing Washington to use it for "specific defensive operations into Iran."
US President Donald Trump said Washington had withdrawn all B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford due to "threats" possibly linked to Iran. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio played down specific threats.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham also said there were "strong indications" that Iranhad a role in the incident, with British authorities labeling it "major." The UK also insists the RAF Fairford air base is safe.
Tehran rejected any involvement.
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(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was arrested in connection with the alleged attack?
What was found in the vans involved in the incident?
While no explosives were discovered, police did secure some gasoline inside the vans that were stopped near RAF Fairford.