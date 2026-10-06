UK Air Base Plot Investigation: Seventh Arrest Made As Police Probe Suspected Threat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested man for alleged base terror plot.

Seventh arrest follows gasoline-filled vans near base.

US withdrew bombers; UK PM hinted Iran's involvement.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

Police in the UK arrested a man in connection with an alleged planned attack on a military air base used by the United States.

The suspect, a 22-year-old British national, was arrested "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts," police said.

Police arrested the man in London, and he is the seventh person taken into custody in connection with the incident in which three vans were stopped near the RAF Fairford air base in England's southwest on September 27.

While no explosives were found in the van, police secured some gasoline in them, it said.

The other six suspects were also men in their 20s, including one who is a dual UK-Iranian national. All six have been released on bail.

Media reports in the UK said one of the initial suspects had informed the authorities of the incident, which police did not confirm.

Bombers withdrawn

US bombers have been seen taking off and landing at the air base, with the UK government allowing Washington to use it for "specific defensive operations into Iran."

US President Donald Trump said Washington had withdrawn all B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford due to "threats" possibly linked to Iran. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio played down specific threats.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham also said there were "strong indications" that Iranhad a role in the incident, with British authorities labeling it "major." The UK also insists the RAF Fairford air base is safe.

Tehran rejected any involvement.

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