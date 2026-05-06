SelectUSA 2026: Indian Firms Commit Record $20.5 Billion Investment In US

Separately, 12 Indian companies announced more than $1.1 billion in greenfield and expansion projects across multiple US states, covering manufacturing, technology and engineering. Officials said these announcements exceed the cumulative investment commitments made by Indian firms at previous SelectUSA summits and represent the highest contribution by any country at this year’s event.

US Ambassador On Investment

“I am proud to advance our goal to double US-India bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Through fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade, we’re attracting world-class investment to the United States and creating shared prosperity for both nations,” said Ambassador Sergio Gor at the SelectUSA kick-off reception in New Delhi.

“I am proud to advance our goal to double U.S.-India bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Through fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade, we’re attracting world-class investment to the United States and creating shared prosperity for both nations.” - Ambassador Gor at… pic.twitter.com/x5a9dcoLOy — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 6, 2026

The announcements highlight the role of the SelectUSA initiative in linking international investors with opportunities across the US, supporting economic growth, innovation and workforce development.

The annual summit is a flagship platform that brings together global investors, companies, economic development organisations and industry experts to facilitate investment and business expansion in the United States.