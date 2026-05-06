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HomeNewsWorldSelectUSA 2026: Indian Firms Commit Record $20.5 Billion Investment In US

SelectUSA 2026: Indian Firms Commit Record $20.5 Billion Investment In US

Indian firms pledged a record $20.5B investment in the US at SelectUSA 2026, led by pharma. The move is expected to boost jobs, innovation and strengthen supply chains across sectors.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 May 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian firms pledged record $20.5 billion investment in US.
  • Pharma sector leads with $19.1 billion in US manufacturing.

Indian companies made a record $20.5 billion investments into the US. This was announced at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 in Maryland. The significant share of the investment is driven by India’s pharmaceutical sector, with more than $19.1 billion in planned investments in US manufacturing, research and development, and new facilities. 

The proposed investments are expected to support job creation in both countries while strengthening US production capacity and collaborative innovation. Additional commitments in steel, connectivity and energy supply chains are aimed at reinforcing industrial capacity and improving supply chain resilience.

12 Companies Invested Over $1.1 Bn

Separately, 12 Indian companies announced more than $1.1 billion in greenfield and expansion projects across multiple US states, covering manufacturing, technology and engineering. Officials said these announcements exceed the cumulative investment commitments made by Indian firms at previous SelectUSA summits and represent the highest contribution by any country at this year’s event.

US Ambassador On Investment

“I am proud to advance our goal to double US-India bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Through fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade, we’re attracting world-class investment to the United States and creating shared prosperity for both nations,” said Ambassador Sergio Gor at the SelectUSA kick-off reception in New Delhi.

The announcements highlight the role of the SelectUSA initiative in linking international investors with opportunities across the US, supporting economic growth, innovation and workforce development.

The annual summit is a flagship platform that brings together global investors, companies, economic development organisations and industry experts to facilitate investment and business expansion in the United States. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the total value of Indian investments into the US announced at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit?

Indian companies made a record $20.5 billion in investments into the US at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

Which sector contributed the most to these Indian investments in the US?

India's pharmaceutical sector drove the significant share of investment, with over $19.1 billion planned for US manufacturing, research, and development.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
India US Ties India US INDIA-US Indian Companies Investment India In US SelectUSA Pharma Indian Comapnies
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