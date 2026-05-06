Indian companies made a record $20.5 billion in investments into the US at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit.
SelectUSA 2026: Indian Firms Commit Record $20.5 Billion Investment In US
Indian firms pledged a record $20.5B investment in the US at SelectUSA 2026, led by pharma. The move is expected to boost jobs, innovation and strengthen supply chains across sectors.
- Indian firms pledged record $20.5 billion investment in US.
- Pharma sector leads with $19.1 billion in US manufacturing.
Indian companies made a record $20.5 billion investments into the US. This was announced at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 in Maryland. The significant share of the investment is driven by India’s pharmaceutical sector, with more than $19.1 billion in planned investments in US manufacturing, research and development, and new facilities.
The proposed investments are expected to support job creation in both countries while strengthening US production capacity and collaborative innovation. Additional commitments in steel, connectivity and energy supply chains are aimed at reinforcing industrial capacity and improving supply chain resilience.
12 Companies Invested Over $1.1 Bn
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the total value of Indian investments into the US announced at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit?
Which sector contributed the most to these Indian investments in the US?
India's pharmaceutical sector drove the significant share of investment, with over $19.1 billion planned for US manufacturing, research, and development.